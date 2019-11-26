This feature is sponsored by O’Brien Service Company.

School: West Brunswick High School

Grade: 12

Best subjects: Natural Sciences/Math

Worst subject: English

Favorite quote or saying: “It’s okay to put your eggs in one basket as long as you control what happens to that basket.” Elon Musk

What drives you crazy? When I see my peers waste valuable opportunities that not everyone is afforded.

What makes you happy? Hanging out with my friends and doing something interesting like playing golf, or racing go carts, or more basic things like watching a movie or going out to eat.

Favorite book: A Time to Kill

Favorite movie: Interstellar

Favorite color: Duke Blue

Favorite food: Chicken/Pasta

What do you do for fun? I play golf with my friends.

Whom do you admire most, and why? Elon Musk. My favorite part about Elon is his ability to change with the times and get stuff done. He dropped out of his PhD program at Stanford to make PayPal, then he sold that and put everything into Tesla. Then with enough money later he started SpaceX.

Educational goals: Right now, my plan is to major in biomedical engineering or biophysics (hopefully at Duke) and depending where I end up going to college, a minor in aerospace engineering. I love neurology and neurosurgery (and really most other things in medicine too) and those aspirations can only be achieved in medical school.

Career goal: This job does not necessarily exist (yet), but I would love to develop medical/surgical procedures and equipment for space travel and interplanetary residency.

For Rhonda Benton, principal, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Benicio is a model student and role model for his peers at West Brunswick. He is an active band member and a senior class officer. He definitely displays Trojan Pride in many ways!

