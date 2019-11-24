The smell of freshly cut fruit fills the air every morning at the farmhouse style Vine Cafe. The restaurant is New Bern’s first health centered cafe and brings new meaning to healthy eating.

The Vine Cafe is run by husband and wife duo, Casey and Alanna Aylward, and is located at 3329 Martin Luther King Blvd. beside Half Time Pub and Grub. “Our goal is to bring healthier food options to the New Bern area,” said Alanna Aylward, owner of The Vine Cafe. “My husband and I are the owners of Half Time and when we saw the space next door was available in 2017, we knew this was our time to make our second dream come true.”

The doors of the cafe opened on July 10, and Aylward says they continue to see huge growth among customers everyday.

“A lot of our first customers were loyal patrons of Half Time, so now they are pretty loyal customers of The Vine too,” said Aylward. “We also get a lot of people that come in looking for different varieties of food options based on certain dietary restrictions and/ or fad diets.”

Those diets include Paleo, gluten free, dairy free, low carb, etc. “We are now working on special menus with those diets labeled on them, and in the upcoming months we will start having entrees for those diets as well.”

If you are wondering what makes someone open up an all healthy consuming restaurant, look no further than the lifestyles of Casey and Alanna.

“We both grew up in households where we were made to eat healthy foods, and we really love the feeling of being healthy as well,” said Aylward. “I believe in being as organic and healthy as possible, which is why I believe in a more organic apothecary treatments with medicine and a more exercising approach to a healthy lifestyle.”

This could be why you can find apothecary style drinks on the menu with certain names like the ‘Flu Shot,’ ‘Doctor Feel Good,’ and of course good old fashion wheat grass.

The menu is full of options for any customer looking to eat healthy. Breakfast is served all day and includes items like savory Greek yogurt topped with granola, fresh fruit and honey, and grits with soft boiled eggs, avocado sprouts, and hazelnut dukkha. Other menu items include power bowls involving salmon, tuna or chicken; freshly prepared salads, warm paninis, multiple types of wraps, smoothie bowls, and hummus. “We try to use as much organic food that we can possibly find,” said Aylward. “We have started to build relationships with some local farms as well who are trying to get back on their feet after Hurricane Florence, and sometimes we go to the farmers market and pick things up too.”

Also on the menu, you can find many drink orders such as juices, smoothies, and lattes. “We will also start selling single beers and organic wines pretty soon too,” said Aylward. “We believe people will really enjoy themselves this fall as they sip on their beer or wine out on our patio covered with lights and candles, complete with a fire pit to provide warmth.” The atmosphere inside the restaurant centers around a very chic and clean farmhouse look. Church pews take the place of booths, industrial style lights hang above the counter, subway tile completes the backdrop of the food preparation area, and the whole place is full of natural lighting.

Aside from breakfast all day and the peaceful outdoor space at night, The Vine is also a welcoming atmosphere for lunch. “It’s really hard to eat healthy, especially at lunch,” said Aylward. “We really wanted to make a place where people can come and grab healthy food quickly.” So far Aylward says the majority of her customers arrive between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. “I think a lot of people are veering towards a healthier lifestyle and I think that is why we are working out so well.”

The cafe menus consist of reasonably priced items, with the majority of the items costing less than $10, with the exception of the tuna and salmon, which adds up to around $16 to $12, and drink prices range from $3.99 to $8.99. Kids menu items are usually priced at $4.99 a piece, with kids smoothies costing $3.99. Seasonal items are available in the store as well. At the moment the fall items include their harvest and thanksgiving paninis made with turkey, their seasonal fruit salad, a pumpkin pie smoothie bowl, apple pie smoothie, and hot apple cider. Catering is also available for events.

The Vine Cafe is open every day of the week starting at 10 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. “Our goal is to make our community healthier,” said Alyward. “So, we hope people will come out and enjoy our delicious healthy food.”

For more information on The Vine Cafe, visit www.vinenewbern.com or contact Alanna Aylward at (252) 631 - 5625.