WED., NOV. 20

“Judy” at Cinematique: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Rated PG-13. Thirty years after starring in "The Wizard of Oz," beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Stars Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, and Rufus Sewell. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St., downtown Wilmington. Tickets: $24–$67 plus fees and sales tax. 910-362-7999 or https://wilsoncentertickets.com/.

THU., NOV. 21

N.C. Symphony presents: Bernstein & Copland, 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St., downtown Wilmington. Barber: Overture to The School for Scandal; McKay: Violin Concerto; Copland: Symphony No. 2 “Short Symphony;” Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story Performers. N.C. Symphony Christian Reif, conductor; Brian Reagin, violin. Pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. in the concert hall. Tickets: $22–$79 plus fees and sales tax. 910-362-7999 or https://wilsoncentertickets.com/.

“She Kills Monsters” Presented by CFCC Department of Humanities & Fine Arts, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show Nov. 21-23 at Studio Theater Wilson Center. Can homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and supermodel elves help with the grieving process? Sisters Agnes and Tilly Evans weren’t close, but after Tilly’s death, Agnes stumbles across her sister’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, and discovers Tilly was a well-known D&D player, passionate about online fantasy gaming. Tickets: $5 students, $10 CFCC faculty/staff, and $12 general public. 910-362-7999 or https://wilsoncentertickets.com/show/?id=12401.

Thalian Hall Main Attraction Series: Stew Crew, 7:30 p.m. at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Fusion stepdancing and Celtic music. The StepCrew is a new dance production featuring the world’s top talents in Irish Stepdancing, Ottawa Valley Stepdancing, and Modern Tap. Tickets: $15, $38, $46. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org/ of 910-632-2285.

“Darkness: The Enemy Inside”: Presented by UNCW Department of Theatre. “Darkness” is a new hybrid play written collectively by five European playwrights as part of the EU Collective Plays project. This play explores the notion of “Darkness” that is distinctly Scandinavian and illuminates its kaleidoscopic juxtapositions. 8 p.m. Nov. 21-23 and 2 p.m. Nov. 24 on the Mainstage Theatre in the UNCW Cultural Arts Building. Tickets $15, $12 senior citizens, UNCW employees and alum, $6 for students (sales tax included). Tickets available at 910-962-3500, online at https://uncw.edu/arts/tickets.html or at the box office.

“The Exonerated”: Presented by Big Dawg Productions, 8 p.m. Nov. 21-23 and 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at Cape Fear Playhouse, 613 Castle St., Wilmington. The play explores the true stories of six wrongfully convicted survivors of death row in their own words drawn from interviews, letters, transcripts, case files, and the public record. Admission: $15-$25. Details: https://www.bigdawgproductions.org/ or 910-367-5237.

