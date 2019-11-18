KURE BEACH -- There is more under the tree this year at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. This holiday season the popular attraction provides an extra dash of sparkle and fun with dancing nutcrackers, cheery elves, St. Nick and festive trees galore during multiple events and children’s camps.

The Lower Cape Fear Hospice hosts the 2019 Festival of Trees at the aquarium Nov. 18 through Jan. 2, 2020. The beloved tradition features more than 50 decorated trees to dazzle and delight visitors looking for holiday cheer and exploring the unique aquatic setting. All visitors purchasing general admission tickets to the aquarium will experience the event, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

It will be an evening to remember when the aquarium partners with the Wilmington Ballet Company for Clara’s Aquarium Party. Take in dreamy dance performances and meet the characters from the Great Wilmington Nutcracker Ballet. Top off the sweet treat with cookies and hot chocolate. The event will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 and tickets are $14.95 for adults; $12.95 for ages 3-12; ages 2 and younger are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

A favorite jolly elf makes a splash at the aquarium for Santa’s Magical Morning, Saturday, Dec. 7. Catch him diving with his aquatic friends, including sharks, rays and eels. Gather round for holiday story time (and cookies) with Mrs. Claus. And in a new twist to a holiday favorite, good boys and girls giggle with glee as Santa delivers a specially selected gift for each child. Tickets are $15 for adults, $18 for children ages 3 to 12, $5 for children age 2 and free for children 1 and younger. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Children, ages 5 to 12, are invited to Holiday Elf Camp. Campers make new friends, discover natural wonders, craft gifts and more. Camps include lunch and snacks. Themes change each Saturday, Dec. 7, 14 and 21. Camps are $50. Space is limited and reservations are required.

NC Aquarium Society members receive a 10 percent discount on the special events and Holiday Elf Camp. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult for the Festival of Trees, Santa’s Magical Morning and Clara’s Aquarium Party.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher or call 910-772-0500.

