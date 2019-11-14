Thursday, Nov. 14

6:30 p.m.: Northside/Hillside Community Watch meeting at North Lexington Baptist Church, 201 Mize Road, Lexington.

8 p.m.: North Central Community Watch meeting at The Light of the World Church, 1306 Thomason St., Lexington.

Friday, Nov. 15

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: United Methodist Men’s Chicken Q Lunch at First United Methodist Church, 100 E. Sunrise Ave., Thomasville. Plates, with half a barbecue chicken, are $9. Everyone will have a chance to win a smart TV.

5-7 p.m.: Center United Methodist Women's chicken pie supper and country store at Center UMC, 186 Center Church Road, Welcome. Plates: $10 for adults, $5 for children 10 and under. Whole pies: $10 each. Country store features baked goods and canned goods.

8 p.m.: Lexington Live to perform Maltby & Shire's "Closer Than Ever" at the Edward C. Smith Civic Center, 217 S. Main St., Lexington. Tickets are $15; purchase at www.smithciviccenter.org/events.

Saturday, Nov. 16

8 p.m.: Lexington Live to perform Maltby & Shire's "Closer Than Ever" at the Edward C. Smith Civic Center, 217 S. Main St., Lexington. Tickets are $15; purchase at www.smithciviccenter.org/events.