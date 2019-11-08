2. Heroes Homecoming event: The Museum of the Cape Fear, along with the Headquarters Library, is hosting “Letters from the Trenches: Dear Kit,’’ a one-man show that will be staged as part of Heroes Homecoming. The show is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday in the Pate Room at the library. The show is performed by Hardin Minor, a performance artist from Charlotte, and is based on letters that Minor’s grandfather wrote to his girlfriend Kit while a Marine during World War I. One hundred years later, Minor found the letters in his grandfather’s attic and produced the show.

3. Public forum: The city of Fayetteville will hold a public forum Nov. 14 to hear from residents about the proposed North Carolina Civil War and Reconstruction History Center. The meeting will be from 6 to 9 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber. The meeting will begin with a presentation describing the project and the city’s involvement to date. Residents will have an opportunity to address the City Council. The meeting will be aired live on FayTV, the city of Fayetteville’s government access channel. FayTV is on Channel 7 of Spectrum Cable.

