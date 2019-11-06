By Bill Walsh StarNews Correspondent

Wednesday

Nov 6, 2019 at 6:01 AM


Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11

The following offices/services will be open/closed on Veterans’ Day, Monday, Nov. 11:


Wilmington


• City offices: Closed


• WAVE: Regular bus service


• Trash pick-up: Administration office closed. Regular trash service


County offices


• New Hanover: Closed


• Brunswick: Closed


• Pender: Closed


Public library: All branches will be closed Sunday and Monday.


State


• Offices: Closed


• Courts: Closed


Federal


• Offices: Closed


• Courts: Closed


• Mail delivery: No regular mail delivery


Public schools


• New Hanover: Closed


• Brunswick: Closed


• Pender: Closed


Colleges


• UNCW: Open


• CFCC: Open


• BCC: Closed


Other businesses


• Banks: Closed


• Financial markets: Closed


• StarNews offices: Open