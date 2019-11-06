1. Fundraising banquet: David Forbes, a community activist from Cary, is the scheduled speaker for a banquet Nov. 15 to raise money for the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. The event will be at the Tony Rand Student Center Multipurpose Room at Fayetteville Technical Community College. Tickets are $30 each or $250 for a table of eight. Advertisements also are being sought for the banquet program. For more information, contact Wilson Lacy at 910-988-1707.

2. Health event: The FirstHealth Stroke Center will hold a community stroke event Thursday at Sunrise Theater, 250 NW Broad St. in downtown Southern Pines. The event will feature the screening of “A Teachable Moment,’’ a documentary that details the journey of four stroke survivors. A question-and-answer session with Dr. Melanie Blacker, FirstHealth neurohospitalist and stroke center medical director, will follow. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with light hors d'oeuvres, and the documentary and panel discussion will follow at 6. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, or to register to attend, call 910- 695-7512 or email kfloyd@firsthealth.org.

3. Electronic Waste Drive: The drive is scheduled for Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Ann Street Landfill. Cumberland County residents can bring in old televisions, computers, stereos, DVD players, computer monitors, video game players and other electronics. The event is part of America Recycles Day and will include giveaways and landfill tours at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Shredding services will be available at 35 cents per pound. For more information, call 910-321-6920.

