Raining on parade

EDITOR: The loss of this year’s Unity Group North Brunswick Christmas Parade in Leland was the result of an unfortunate announcement in late June of the decision by the Group to not partner with the town in the endeavor. This decision was as disappointing for Mayor Bozeman as it was for others who have publicly voiced their displeasure.

Almost since its inception, as a member of the Unity Group, Mayor Bozeman has played an integral part in working on the Christmas parade every year. She has been tirelessly front and center, helping raise funds, get publicity, provide the Santa House, acquire entertainment, assemble children's prizes, and engage Parade Marshals when no one else had been able to do so. She was there to help out in any way needed. In other words, she poured her whole heart and soul into this annual event in which she believes with her whole heart.

Christmas is alive and well in Leland, with new traditions that will excite and capture the true meaning of the season…love, kindness, and respect and decency towards one another. So, join us in Leland on December 7 and let’s celebrate together in unity.

Margaret Thomas, Leland

Fair and balanced

EDITOR: I greatly appreciate the fact that the StarNews prints articles and editorials showing both sides of various political and other issues. It gives me the opportunity to learn the views of others, even if I don't always agree with them. This is one of the main reasons I have been a subscriber for several years and will continue to do so.

Keep up the good work.

Lois Fox, Wilmington

Comfort and Mercy

EDITOR: Many Americans know the Navy fights wars and keeps the peace, but they also provide humanitarian service in other countries. The Military Sealift Command's hospital ship, USNS Comfort, is currently providing medical services in Central and South America as well as the Caribbean.

There is also a second ship USNS Mercy currently in port. The United States has always been there for the less fortunate. If you would like more info go to navy.mil.

Charles Maguire, Wilmington

Informed opinion

EDITOR: I am completely opposed to selling the hospital or even drafting a RFP before all other options are considered for both personal and professional reasons.

On a personal level I have received excellent care at the New Hanover Regional for two rounds of chemotherapy and for several surgeries. It has taken many years to develop this level of quality of staff and service which will automatically deteriorate with a change in management and take years to return.

Which leads to my professional opinion. The last 20 years of my career, before retirement, I participated in more than eight acquisitions and mergers. In each case management convinced themselves that costs could be reduced, services or products improved through synergy, elimination of overlap, and economy of scale, and technology sharing. Not a single one of these mergers was successful in reducing costs or improving quality. In fact costs went up, good employees left, and quality deteriorated. The two largest of these acquisitions resulted in major layoffs, near bankruptcy and resale of the acquired businesses.

I have been watching this sale process very closely and have yet to read or hear the reasons for why this sale is being pursued. If there is a need to pursue new strategies for funding and operating the hospital shouldn't we be told and all options be considered before large sums of money and time are spent developing an RFP?

Dale Smith, Wilmington

Would pay more for Star

EDITOR: I too am totally unsettled over the cost cutting of content in the StarNews. Things I like are gone. I’d prefer to pay a little more for a quality local newspaper than keep the same price for what is currently delivered.

I defend the Star-News against those who angrily denounce the paper for being too liberal — NOT. The StarNews presents both sides of the political spectrum. I defend the StarNews against those who say not enough current national news is being presented. If they would only come to grips with the notion that the Star-News is a “local” newspaper.

Finally, to the individual who buys the StarNews for the Bridge column, denounces the StarNews for not carrying the UNCW women’s golf scores, then threatens to cancel the newspaper, there is something called “Google”.

I had the scores in 15 seconds and didn’t need to bash the StarNews for omitting the information

Barry Grupp, Leland

Newspaper’s illness?

EDITOR: It’s my final straw with “wordage” and “editing”. Really -- and in an obituary -- the family of the deceased had to see that he passed away from “prostrate” cancer? Just shameful on your part.

I have enjoyed your paper everyday and have subscribed for 11 years, but of late the incomplete columns, repeated stories, and the most embarrassing editing are of concern! What the heck is going on there?

Lisa Plazzo, Wilmington

Starts day with Star

EDITOR: A big thank you to the Oct. 30 Letters to the Editor writer from Hamstead chastising folks who complain about every little glitch in the StarNews and threaten to drop their subscriptions. In this day of being bombarded everywhere we go with electronic "noise" (even in doctors' offices), we are lucky to have a daily print newspaper at all.

I thank the StarNews every morning for helping my day to open slowly, "petal by petal," page by page, and sip by sip.

Patricia Bergan Coe, Wilmington

Nothing to see here ...

EDITOR: President Trump withheld military aid that had been approved by Congress for Ukraine, an ally fighting for its life against Russia, unless the president of Ukraine agreed to publicly announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his son. There is absolutely no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe Biden or his son; it may be unbecoming for the son to leverage his father’s name to promote himself but it isn’t any different than Trump’s children have done. Unfortunately this kind of thing is prevalent in our political system.

Trump’s supporters are saying there is nothing wrong with what Trump did. Really?

He weakened an ally’s ability to fight against our international adversary Russia in exchange for a bogus investigation and public statement against a political opponent. It is an act against our national security as well as an invitation for a foreign country to interfere in our election. If that is not a betrayal of our country by a president for personal gain I don’t know what is.

For those who say what he did is okay and not impeachable why not demand release of the full transcript from the secret server? If his defenders would pretend Obama is president instead of Trump they would be screaming for impeachment.

Steven Donatone, Hampstead

Those were happy days

EDITOR: A recent op-ed by Noah Smith disparaging life in the 1950s was flawed by the simple fact that his young age makes it impossible for him to know what life in the 50s was really like. Comparing women's rights, racism, conveniences, cost of living and environmental issues with a lot of statistical information is disingenuous. Why not compare life in the 30s to life in the 50s on those issues? That would surely make the 50s look great.

As someone who lived then and spent his grade school and teen years during those wonderful times, let me enlighten him.

Coming from a very middle class family, living in an apartment house, we didn't have all those conveniences you spoke of. We also didn't have school shootings, houses of worship shootings, massacres at entertainment venues, etc. Children played outdoors not fearing pedophiles, you could ride the subway at midnight without fear of being attacked. People in general were just more at ease, not uptight as today. And miracle of miracles, we actually spoke to each other without the use of I-phones, texting or Skype. We drove our cars without any robotic help. Women were not in the workforce all that much as one salary was enough.

And of course, Rock N' Roll was king.

In our world where the impersonal is the fastest, I quote Gandhi," There is more to life than increasing its speed."

Mort Levine, Wilmington