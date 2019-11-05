Today is Election Day for 2019 municipal elections

Updated 4:07 p.m.

As of 4 p.m. a total of 1,895 people have cast a ballot in Onslow County municipal elections. Swansboro has seen 460 voters while Jacksonville precincts have seen 1,080.

Glenn Spradling, secretary of the Onslow Board of Elections said the number of people voting picked up throughout the day.

"The early voting was slow but it’s picked up a lot," Spradling said. "This is a municipal election so the turnout is always off and there’s nothing contentious going on."

Those who did cast a vote talked about the importance of doing so.

"I care what’s going on in our city," said Josie Crawford, of Jacksonville.

Fellow Jacksonville resident Mike Smith said it’s always importance to make your voice heard by ballot.

"That’s part of what we have paid for in lives and hard work for centuries," Smith said. "You need to come out each and every time even if it’s just for the mayoral election."

Updated 2:31 p.m.

As of midday a total of 629 people had voted throughout local municipalities in Onslow County, according to data provided by the Onslow County Board of Elections.

Voters in Swansboro on Tuesday came to cast their ballots because, they noted, of the importance of making their voices heard.

"It’s not only your right, but it is your responsibility as a citizen," said Jake Hayes, a Marine living in Swansboro.

Fellow Swansboro resident Charlie Gibbs agreed with Hayes. Gibbs noted the specific importance of local elections.

"I prefer local elections," Gibbs said. "They have more impact on our daily lives."

Updated 11:46 a.m.

As of about 11:15 a.m. a total of 270 Swansboro-area voters had cast a ballot for Election Day.

Swansboro voters are looking at two races for open seats with the Swansboro Board of Commissioners: One to fill three open seats for regular terms and a separate race to fill the remaining two years on an unexpired term.

Polls will remain open until 7:30 p.m. tonight and is open for those living within town or city limits. Stay with JDNews.com for updates throughout the day.

Original story

Today is Election Day and your last chance to vote in local municipal races.

Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and be sure to head to your regular voting precinct.

"Please remember for (today) that there is no voting at the Board of Elections. You vote at your regular precinct," said Onslow County Board of Elections Director Jason Dedmond. "Please come out and vote for the municipals as local elections matter just as much as national ones."

To vote in a municipal election, you must be a registered voter residing in that city or town limits. Voters living in unincorporated areas are not eligible to vote in municipal elections.

In Onslow County, voters who reside within the municipalities of Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Swansboro, Richlands, North Topsail Beach and Surf City will decide mayoral races as well as local town board seats. The Town of Surf City includes portions of Onslow and Pender counties.

There are 11 municipalities with elections in Carteret County, including Cedar Point, Cape Carteret, Emerald Isle, Beaufort and Newport. It is also the first election since the Town of Atlantic Beach moved from an October to November election.

Among the races expected to draw out the voters in Onslow County is the contested mayoral race in Jacksonville between incumbent Mayor Sammy Phillips and former Jacksonville City Manager Ken Hagan.

In the Town of Swansboro, voters will decide two races: one to fill three open seats on the Board of Commissioners and another to fill two remaining years on an unexpired term.

In Carteret County, the Town of Cape Carteret also has a referendum on the ballot and voters there will decide whether or not to change the town’s form of government.

