Today is Election Day.
Up for grabs are municipal offices. Candidates on the ballot, many unopposed, are:
BURLINGTON
Mayor
Ian Baltutis *
Joey Cook Sr.
City Council
Kathy Hykes *
Bob Ward *
GRAHAM
Mayor
Jerry Peterman *
City Council
Jeanette Beaudry
Mickey Cheek
Donnie Collins
Ricky Hall
Lee Kimrey *
Nate Perry
Jennifer Talley
MEBANE
Mayor
Ed Hooks
City Council
Patty Philipps *
Everette Greene *
Shelby Dent
Sean C. Ewing
Jim Harding
ELON
Board of Aldermen
Monti Allison
Mark Greene *
Quinn Ray
Kyle D. Wills
Michael Woods
HAW RIVER
Mayor
Kelly Allen
Buddy Boggs *
City Council
Steve Lineberry *
Lee Lovette *
Patty J. Wilson
GIBSONVILLE
Mayor
Ricky Cox
Leonard (“Lenny”) Williams *
Board of Aldermen
Paul Dean *
Steve Harrison
Yvonne Maizland
Clarence A. Owen *
Mark Shepherd *
Paul Thompson
GREEN LEVEL
City Council
Vanteia Cherrelle Carr
Remonia Enoch *
Theodore Howard *
Sandra McCollum
Samuel Siler
Richard Woods *
OSSIPEE
Town Council
Billy R. Carter *
Paul Farris
Ernest (“Smokey”) Bare *
SWEPSONVILLE
Town Council
Travis Sapp
Drew Sharpe *
VILLAGE OF ALAMANCE
Mayor
Don Tichy *
Board of Aldermen
Tim Isley *
Daniel Tichy *
WHITSETT
Town Council
Richard A. Fennell *
Jamie King
Jerry Rice *
SEDALIA
Town Council
Serita L. Faison
Valerie Jones *
Howard J. Morgan *
YANCEYVILLE
Mayor
Alvin W. Foster *
Albert L. Tardy
Town Council
Margie Badgett-Lampkin *
Odessa D. Gwynn *
MILTON
Mayor
Patricia Williams
Town Commissioners
Lisa Brandon
Valerie Sottile
Catha B. Stewart
John Wallace
* Incumbent
Polls are open 6:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Voting precincts, from the county Board of Elections website, are:
Albright: Mount Hermon Community Center, 3735 Bass Mountain Road, Graham
Central Boone: Holly Hill Baptist Church, 2818 Edgewood Ave., Burlington
North Boone: First Baptist Church of Elon, 621 E. Haggard Ave., Elon
South Boone: Smith Elementary School, 2235 Delaney Drive, Burlington
West Boone: Beth Schmidt Park Community Center, 2150 Elon Park Drive, Elon
North Boone 2: Twin Lakes Center Chapel, 3801 Wade Coble Drive, Burlington
Boone 5: Antioch Community Church, 1600 Powerline Road, Elon
East Burlington: Fairchild Community Center, 827 S. Graham-Hopedale Road, Burlington
North Burlington: Mayco Bigelow Center, 849 Sharpe Road, Burlington
South Burlington: New Birth Baptist Church, 424 S. Flanner St., Burlington
West Burlington: First Presbyterian Church, 508 W. Davis St., Burlington
Burlington 4: Hillcrest Elementary School, 1714 W. Davis St., Burlington
Burlington 5: Grove Park Baptist Church, 108 Trail One, Burlington
Burlington 6: Turrentine Middle School, 1710 Edgewood Ave., Burlington
Burlington 7: Elmira Community Center, 810 Wicker St., Burlington
Burlington 8: Kernodle Senior Activities Center, 1535 S. Mebane St., Burlington
Burlington 9: Baptist Temple, 2224 Anthony Road, Burlington
Burlington 10: St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 609 Trail Two, Burlington
Coble: Alamance Civitan Club House, 3328 Dr. Pickett Road, Burlington
Faucette: Lakeview Community Church, 101 Boone Road, Burlington
East Graham: Graham Civic Center, 503 McGee St., Graham
North Graham: Graham Recreation Center, 311 College St., Graham
South Graham: Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1500 S. Main St., Graham
West Graham: Harvey Newlin Elementary School, 316 Carden St., Burlington
Graham 3: R Homer Andrews Elementary School, 2630 Buckingham Road, Burlington
Graham 4: Fellowship Baptist Church, 2744 Maple Ave., Burlington
Haw River: Haw River Civic Center, 110 Stone St., Haw River
North Melville: Mebane Fire Station, 405 N. First St., Mebane
South Melville: Mebane Arts & Community Center, 622 Corregidor St., Mebane
Melville 3: Hawfields Middle School, 1951 N.C. 119 S., Mebane
Morton: Altamahaw-Ossipee Comm Center, 3211 Osceola Road, Elon
North Newlin: Eli Whitney Recreation Center, 4110 E. Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road, Eli Whitney
South Newlin: Chatham Friends Meeting, 4507 Greenhill Road, Snow Camp
Patterson: Sylvan Elementary School, 7718 Sylvan Road, Snow Camp
Pleasant Grove: Pleasant Grove Elementary School, 2847 Pleasant Grove Union School Road, Pleasant Grove
North Thompson: Swepsonville Fire Station, 2744 Darrell Newton Drive, Swepsonville
South Thompson: Salem United Methodist Church: 4924 Salem Church Road, north of Saxapahaw