Military achievements, promotions and graduations

Airman Morgan H. Gaither, daughter of Tristan Dresch of Fayetteville, has graduated from Air Force basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio. She is a 2016 graduate of South View High School.

Airman 1st Class Kevin R. Pate Jr. has graduated from Air Force basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio. He is a 2019 graduate of Cape Fear High School.

Items on local soldiers and airmen come from the Army and Air Force Hometown News Service in San Antonio. Items on local members of the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard come from the Fleet Hometown News Center in Norfolk, Virginia.