MONDAY

• Small Business Tips for Artists, Crafters and Writers: 6:30-9 p.m., Robeson Community College Small Business Center, Building 18. Register online; for information, call 910-272-3631 or email bmoore@robeson.edu.

TUESDAY

• Credit 101 & Personal Budget Workshop: 5:30-7:30 p.m., NC CEED, 230 Hay St. Stuart Walters shares ideas to help female-owned businesses overcome obstacles. Fee is $35. Register online at ncceed.org or email info@ncceed. 910-323-3377

• Business Essentials: Budgeting and Credit: 5:30-7:45 p.m., Cliffdale Branch Library, 6882 Cliffdale Road. Manage your budget; manage and improve credit scores. Registration required. 910-483-7727 ext. 1372

WEDNESDAY

• Business Plan Essentials: Vision Mapping: 10 a.m.-noon, NC CEED, 230 Hay St. A business plan is essential for starting a new business. Fee is $35. Register online at ncceed.org or email info@ncceed. 910-323-3377

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

• Fort Bragg Job Fair: Nov. 6-7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Iron Mike Conference & Catering Center. More than 50 exhibitors will be available. Register online at success.recruitmilitary.com/events/schedule.

THURSDAY

• 500 Home-based Businesses: 6-9 p.m., Sandhills Community College, 102 Van Dusen Hall, Pinehurst. Determine if you're ready to start your own business, and what it's going to take to do it. Registration required; 910-695-3938.

NOV. 11

• Social Media for Nonprofits and Churches: 6:30-9 p.m., Robeson Community College Small Business Center, Building 18. Register online; for information, call 910-272-3631 or email bmoore@robeson.edu.

NOV. 12

• Broadwell Entrepreneurship Speaker Series: 6-8 p.m., Room 242, Rudolph Jones Student Center, Fayetteville State University. Series continues with “E-Fluenced.” 910-672-1335

NOV 14

• The Business of Self Publishing: 6:30-9 p.m., Robeson Community College Small Business Center, Building 18. Register online; for information, call 910-272-3631 or email bmoore@robeson.edu.

NOV. 19

• How to Become an Entrepreneur: 6-7:45 p.m., Hope Mills Branch Library, 3411 Golfview Road, Hope Mills. Learn what it takes to launch yourself as an entrepreneur. Registration is required. 910-483-7727 ext. 1372