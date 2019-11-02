ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• John Robert Bruley: 63, 1710 Old U.S. Highway 52, breaking and entering, larceny, misdemeanor violation of 50B protective order, felony obtain property by false pretense, no bond. Dec. 10.

• Andrew Devon Clawson: 24, 211 Clay St., Linwood, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, $5,000 secured bond, Nov. 18.

• Billie B. Canter: 36, 180 Saratoga St., Winston-Salem, possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,000 secured bond, Nov. 26.

• Mitchell Randolph Ivey: 31, 1955 Jersey Church Road, Lot 6, Lexington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $4,000 secured bond, Nov. 21.

• James Isamu Stovall Jr.: 29, 4371 Johnsborough Court, Apt. 44, Winston-Salem, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, possession of cocaine,misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public official, $8,000 secured bond, Nov. 26.

• Shannon Douglas Johnson: 34, 653 Jarrell Road, Lexington, felony larceny, $3,000 secured bond, Jan. 29; misdemeanor possession of stolen property, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Jan. 29.

• Ronald Lee Jones: 30, 238 Gobel Road, Thomasville, larceny, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $3,000 secured bond, Jan. 29.

• Jennifer Leigh Martin: 37, 405 Barringer St., Granite Quarry, felony aid and abet a larceny, no bond, Dec. 6.

• Ali Ismail Abdul: 38, 3501 Ashley View Drive, Charlotte, two counts trafficking in opium/heroin, $10,000 secured bond, Dec.16.

• Danny Lee Evans: 55, 137 Triple Lane, Clemmons, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia,$1,000 secured bond, Nov. 21.

• Christopher Brandon Yokeley: 39, 125 Eastside Drive, Lexington, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $30,000 secured bond, Nov. 26.

• Kevin James Sanford Sr.: 61, 307 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious bodily injury, assault on a female, no bond, Nov. 14.