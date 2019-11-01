One tree team captain Lynn Welborn that lives in the area stated, "Thank you all for beautifying my neighborhood.

Ilan Shamir wrote these phrases as Advice from a Tree: stand tall and proud, go out on a limb, remember your roots, drink plenty of water, be content with your natural beauty, enjoy the view, serve others that come to you, be patient as you grow, and accept all that come to you. Great advice, right?

On a recent Friday morning, over 50 Wilmington citizen volunteers took those words to heart, gathering at Greenfield Lake. They joined together under the guidance of Connie Parker, founder of Alliance for Cape Fear Trees (ACFT) with a single purpose - planting 55 trees. Gathered at the tennis courts for instructions from Wilmington’s Tree Supervisor, Ricky Midgette, the crowd was taught about proper tree planting and future maintenance. In teams of fourteen, volunteers with their shovels and gloves set off to designated areas to restore and enhance the tree canopy of the park. Dogwoods, Redbuds, Magnolia and other species were selected to replenish the understory of trees destroyed during recent storms, adding to the diversity of the Greenfield Lake gardens.

One tree team captain that lives in the area, Lynn Welborn, stated, "Thank you all for beautifying my neighborhood." GiGi and PopPop Teachey brought their eight-year-old grandson, Garrett Kiger, to get in on the action. Andie and Michelle Roylance, volunteers for Plastic Ocean Project, were eager to get their shovels in the earth.

This great volunteer effort was supported by funds from the Extension Master Gardeners Volunteer Association’s grant program and the Plastic Ocean Project. The Extension Master Gardener program based at the Arboretum under the guidance of Horticultural Agent Susan Brown boasts family of over 150 trained volunteers. The goals of horticulture research and education, environmental stewardship and sustainability are practiced throughout the year. The Plastic Ocean Project (POP), led by Bonnie Monteleone, naturally aligned with ACFT after Hurricane Florence downed tens of thousands of trees. Flooding brought an abundance of personal belongings, much of it with plastic, to clog Cape Fear’s waterways. POP’s Trees4Trash program delivers a promise a planted tree to citizens that remove 25 pounds of trash. Trash was also collected during the tree planting throughout the lakeside area. The missions of these great organizations were realized that day.

You may have some tree canopy opportunities yourself. If so, you should know that the Friends of the New Hanover County Arboretum are currently hosting an online Annual Tree Sale. This fundraiser for the Arboretum is intended to help you replace trees that were destroyed in Hurricane Florence and the subsequent heat and drought of this past summer. The quality trees offered have been carefully selected based on hardiness, reliability and/or native heritage for our coastal environment. ‘Nativars’ (cultivar of a native species) are creative ways to get foliage color and flowers into your landscape. Selections like Ace of Hearts and Ruby Falls Redbud trees bring early spring color and then season long dramatic foliage impact. The exotic Gingko biloba Maidenhair tree echoes of ancient days with its unique fan shaped leaves which turn brilliant yellow in fall. Several other tree types are offered through the online tree sale; more information is found at thefriends.wildapricot.org.

So, trees model great advice, bring people and good organizations together, and are welcome additions to our landscapes. Fall is a great time to plant, so sharpen that shovel and join the crowd with some tree planting of your own. Our plant clinic is staff by trained Master Gardeners, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, in case you need some tree advice.

Lloyd Singleton is director of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Center for New Hanover County, located at the Arboretum, 6206 Oleander Drive. Reach him at lsingleton@nhcgov.com or 910-798-7660. The Arboretum is free and open every day for daylight hours.