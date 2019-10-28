MON., OCT. 28

"Downtown Abbey" at Cinematique: 7 p.m. Oct. 28-30 and a 4 p.m. matinee on Oct. 30 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Rated PG. Tickets $8.56 (taxes and fees included). Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

TUE., OCT. 29

Batty Battleship's Halloween Bash: 5:30-8 p.m. at the Battleship North Carolina. $5 plus tax, free for ages 2 and under. Bring your little ghouls and goblins for trick-or-treating, games and fun for kids of all ages. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

Aging in Place : Presents: Tuesday Talks . . . "Medicare open enrollment season: What do you really need to know?" 5:30-7 p.m. iin the New Hanover Room of the New Hanover County Public Library, Thrid and Chestnut Streets, downtown Wilmington. Guest speakers will be Allie Hernandez, and Pamela Wall. Free. RSVP by email, AgingInPlaceDowntown@hotmail.com or call 910-805-4663. Free two hour parking on the ground level of the deck on Second Street between Chestnut and Grace Streets.

Family Feud Live: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show at CFCC - Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St. The excitement of TV’s “Family Feud” is on the road and coming to the Wilson Center this fall. Fans can now join the fun with a chance to win cash and prizes at Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition. Come on down and enjoy this wildly popular game show in this live non-televised version, featuring celebrity team captains. Contestants will be randomly selected to become a member of the on-stage “family” alongside their celebrity team captains, Pauly Shore and Chris Kattan, with host Alonzo Bodden taking charge of the fun. Fans can even win prizes without leaving their seats. Tickets: $29-$69 plus fees and sales tax. Details: 910-362-7999, https://wilsoncentertickets.com/ or http://familyfeudlive.com/.

