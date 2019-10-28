Jones County Public Planning meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Maysville Town Hall at 404 Main St. in Maysville. This public meeting will allow the residents of Jones County an opportunity to discuss and express their concerns with regards to providing a range of services that assist low income families. Information gathered will be used in the 2020-2021 content of the grant.

The plan of action is to empower Jones County low income residents to obtain an adequate education, secure and maintain meaningful employment by making better use of available funding as provided by the Community Services Block Grant through the Office of Economic Opportunity for the next fiscal year. The estimated amount of funding for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 is approximately $323,282.00 through the Community Services Block Grant. Citizens' input is an important part of the plan of action and all interested persons are asked to attend and be part of this meeting.