1. Zombie Walk: The 10th annual Zombie Walk is scheduled for today from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Fayetteville. The event begins with a pre-party at 6 p.m. at the Headquarters Library at 300 Maiden Lane; the walk begins at 8. It moves from the library to Hay Street to the Market House. There will be musical performances at 8:30 p.m. near the Market House. A zombie prom is scheduled for 10 p.m. at Drunk Horse Pub, 106 S. Eastern Blvd. For more information, contact the Cool Spring Downtown District at 910-223-1089.

2. Hauntings at Heritage Square: Hunt for ghosts in three historic buildings at Heritage Square, 225 Dick St. Tours take place every Friday and Saturday night in October, as well as Halloween night, beginning at 6 p.m. with six tours each evening. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Eventbrite. For more information, call Heritage Square at 910-483-6009. The Sandford House, Oval Ballroom and Baker-Haigh-Nimocks House make up the museum grounds called Heritage Square.

3. 31 Days of Love campaign: The Cumberland County Public Library is participating in the 31 Days of Love campaign during October. Each branch is hosting pet-related programs and accepting donations of pet supplies for animals at the Cumberland County Department of Animal Control. A pet adoption is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Bordeaux Branch, 3711 Village Drive.

We want to hear from you: Please submit your events in writing at least 10 days in advance. Email calendar@fayobserver.com or fax details to 910-486-3545. For questions, call 910-486-3500.