OAK ISLAND -- The Christmas by the Sea Parade on Oak Island needs parade participants. The parade showcases coastal living during the holiday season with its elaborately decorated floats, most with a coastal theme and jovial atmosphere.

The Christmas by the Sea Parade begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Oak Island Town Hall, 4601 E. Oak Island Drive and continues to the intersection of Oak Island Drive and McGlamery Street. While enjoying the parade expect to see beautifully decorated floats, fire trucks, marching bands, and more. Rumor has it we can even expect an appearance from Santa & Mrs. Claus! Bring your family to the parade for an exciting start to the holiday season.

A float decorating contest will be held prior to the start of the parade. Recognition will be given to first and second place in two categories: Group/Club/Non-Profit and Commercial Businesses. An Overall Judges Award will also be awarded. Floats will be judged on Spirit of the Holidays, Personalization, and Coastal Element (this is our community, what does it mean to you?). Registration deadline is November 26.

The Christmas by the Sea Parade is an event of the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information about the parade, call the chamber at 910-457-6964 or visit www.southport-oakisland.com or www.christmasbytheseaparade.com.

