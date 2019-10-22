Davidson County Schools Board of Education discussed opportunities for homeschooled students to take courses in local schools during its annual retreat on Monday evening.

Deana Coley, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said the homeschooling movement has been a fast-growing trend across the state, and Davidson County Schools are no exception. She said the motivation for the discussion was to improve declining enrollment in Davidson County Schools, but also to provide more quality educational opportunities to homeschooled students.

“We are not here to try to convince them that their beliefs are inaccurate, or that we think we do everything right,” Coley said. "What I want us to do and what our focus will be is what Davidson County Schools has to offer homeschooled families and students that they cannot get at home.”

She said some of the examples include AP courses, academic competitions, JROTC, band, theater and chorus, chemistry labs and foreign language immersion classes.

The information provided by the N.C. Department of State shows enrollment numbers for Davidson County Schools, Thomasville City Schools and Lexington City Schools decreasing over the past four years. Decreased enrollment impacts the average daily membership funding the school districts receives from the state.

Out of 23,940 students enrolled in public schools in Davidson County in the 2018-2019 school year, 3,068 students, or 12.82 percent, were homeschooled. This is almost a one percent increase from the year before of 2,904 homeschooled students, or 11.97 percent of total enrollment in the three school systems. Coley said a majority of these students were in Davidson County Schools enrollment area.

Coley said she conducted research on what the school system could do to improve enrollment and address concerns parents who homeschool their children have about public schools. She said she did an online survey 190 of homeschooled families, as well a face-to-face focus group.

Coley said the top reasons identified were concerns about the schools' learning environment, such as safety, drugs or negative peer pressure; dissatisfaction with the academic instruction available at schools and preferring to teach children at home to provide religious and moral instruction.

She said the school district has been proactive about many of these issues, especially when it comes to safety and individualized learning, such as online classes and project-based learning.

Coley said many of the homeschooling parents stated they would like for their children to have access to some advanced classes and enrichment courses, such as band or academic competitions.

“Parents were very honest to say ‘At a certain point the math gets very difficult, and it is hard for me to keep up’ and they want their child to have that exposure to someone that is certified in that area,” Coley said. “What common ground can we have to build relationships and partnerships with homeschooled families? How can we get them to see what we are doing and see if they are interested enrolling in some of those courses we offer?”

Some of the steps Coley identified to attract homeschooled families back to Davidson County Schools included educating school leaders and teachers on the urgency of keeping students in their schools and expanding partnerships to homeschooled families; meeting with Homeschool Association members and establishing a homeschool site on the Davidson County Schools website to communicate dual enrollment options.

Some of the options include AP courses, Davidson County Virtual Online, band, chorus, CTE courses and any other academic classes. At the elementary and middle school level options include, arts, music, PE and academic competitions such a Battle of the Books and Math Counts.

“Our goal is if a student enrolls part time and if they have a good experience, more than likely (parents) will enroll their child full time,” Coley said. “Not only would it benefit us, but it would benefit that child and begin to bridge that partnership that we so desperately want to have with these families … It is our belief that public schools exist to serve all students; all kids from our community are our kids.”

Alan Beck, chairman of the Davidson County Schools Board of Education, said that it is important to understand the school district is not trying to force public education on homeschooling parents, it is to offer more opportunities for quality education and extracurricular activities.

“There is no argument in what parents chose to do, it is their choice.,” Beck said. “We don’t want to say ‘Let us help them do a better job’, it is more like what can we do to help you and where can we help make this available to you … We will do anything and everything we can in our powers to make that happen.”

