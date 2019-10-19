SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Temple of Faith Church: 1314 Camden Road. Superwoman Conference continues Oct. 19 at 10 a.m., and Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m. 910-424-2082

Willis Creek A.M.E. Zion Church: NC 87 South, Gray's Creek. Homecoming celebration is Oct. 20 at 11 a.m., followed by a fellowship meal in the Family Enrichment Center.

Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church: 414 Pittman Grove Church Road, Raeford. The 119th homecoming celebration is Oct. 20. Dr. Samuel Norman will speak at 7:55 a.m. and Dr. Cureton Johnson will speak at 10 a.m.

Second Missionary Baptist Church: 522 Old Wilmington Road. The 133rd homecoming celebration is Oct. 20. Services are at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. with lunch served after the morning service. African attire suggested. 910-822-4051

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church: 400 Campbell Avenue. Women's Ministry Conference is Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Annual Women's Day is Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. with guest speaker Dr. Cherie Hinton-Graham. 910-578-5328 or 910-551-8307

Faymont Baptist Church: 3663 Cumberland Road. Operation Christmas Child kickoff for the Fayetteville region is Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. Churches, organizations and individuals are invited to participate.

Massey Hill Baptist Church: 1027 Southern Avenue. Homecoming and the church's 119th anniversary is Oct. 27 at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch in the fellowship hall. The service includes special music and preaching.

Hillside Baptist Church: 3807 Legion Road, Hope Mills. Homecoming is Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. The service with special music is followed by a covered dish meal.

First Missionary Baptist Church: 195 W. David Parnell St., Parkton. Homecoming and Family Friends Day is Oct. 27 at 11 a.m.

Solid Rock Bible Church: 5464 Muscat Road, Hope Mills. Family & Friends Day is Oct. 27 at 11 a.m.

Bunnlevel Presbyterian Church: 6417 U.S. 401, Bunnlevel. The 100th anniversary celebration is Oct. 27 at 10:30 a.m. A catered lunch will follow the service. A history table will have items of historical interest; old hymnbooks will be given away. For more information email lbethbyrd@gmail.com or call 910-893-2412.

Cool Springs United Methodist Church: 16301 Scotch Grove Road, Laurinburg. Family, Faith and Friends celebration is Oct. 27 at 11 a.m., followed by a dinner. Brother Randy Jones will deliver the message.

MUSIC



Family Community Baptist Church: 3915 Camden Road. A gospel sing featuring Larry Chason & Carolina Tradition and The Crusaders of North Carolina is Oct. 19 of 6 p.m.

St. Pauls Presbyterian Church: 228 N. Old Stage Road, St. Pauls. River Voices concert is Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. Award winning artists perform music in a variety of genres. robesoncountyartscouncil.org

Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church: 2481 N. Hilltop Road, Red Springs. The Gospel Choir will celebrate its 48th anniversary Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. Several other groups will perform.

Lebanon Baptist Church: 3329 Beard Road. The Dixie Melody Boys will perform Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

Piney Grove Baptist Church: 4440 Piney Grove Road, Angier. The Bowling Family will perform Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

New Hope Church of God: 3109 Camden Road. A gospel sing featuring the Horrell Family of Wallace is Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

REVIVALS

Battle for Christ: 1728 Harper St. Nov. 2, 3 p.m. Guest speakers, special music, food served after the service. An offering will be received during the service. 910-703-9726

FOOD, FUNDRAISERS, FESTIVALS



Christ Worship Center Church: 4453 Black Bridge Road, Hope Mills. The New Destiny Food Pantry will distribute food Oct. 19 from 9-11 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. 910-423-7777



Berean Baptist Church: Glensford Drive. A Holiday Bazaar is Oct. 19, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Local craft vendors, holiday decorations, bake sale, plate sale and silent and live auctions. No entry fee.

Covenant Love Church: A yard sale to raise funds for a mission trip to Swaziland is Oct. 19, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. at 417 Conifer Drive.

True Vine Ministries Community Outreach: Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 5315 Morganton Road. Free clothes, free haircuts, pony rides, face painting, food trucks and more. 910-867-6762

First Presbyterian Church: 102 Ann St. Trunk-or-Treat and Food Truck Rodeo is Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m. Food, festival fun, face painting, bounce house.

Village Presbyterian Church: 5303 Spruce Drive. The food pantry is open Oct. 24, 2:30-4 p.m. Bring a bag or container. Monetary and non-perishable food donations are welcome. 910-425-4451



Friendship Missionary Baptist Church: 400 Campbell Avenue. Fall Festival is Oct. 31, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Friendship Baptist Church: 3232 Davis St., Hope Mills. The Second Harvest Food Bank mobile food pantry distribution is Nov. 2, 9-11 a.m., while supplies last. Bring your own container.

MEETINGS



Northview Baptist Church: 7455 Ramsey St. Reformers Unanimous Recovery, a Christ-centered addiction program, meets each Friday at 7 p.m. 910-514-8427 or 910-488-9788

Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship: Saturday, 7-9 a.m., at K&W Restaurant, Bordeaux Center. 910-425-3041

Just Between Us Ministry: Bible study group meets Wednesdays, 7-8:45 p.m., Highland Presbyterian Church, 111 Highland Avenue. 910-303-4154

Overhills Community Church: 948 Overhills Road, Linden. Celebrate Recovery group meets Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. for fellowship, coffee and snacks. Nursery provided. 910-977-8991 or 910-893-3012

Caesarea Worship Center: 726 Ramsey St. Community Bible Study meets Fridays at noon. Lunch is served.

ANNOUNCEMENTS



Book Launch and Signing: Dr. Jacqueline Howard will discuss her new book "Leading God's Way" Oct. 24 at 4:30 p.m. at Sampson Community College Library in Clinton. She will be available to sign copies. For more information, call 910-214-0763.

