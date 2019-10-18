Tropical Storm Nestor will bring heavy rain to Eastern North Carolina this weekend.

Any area inland is likely to experience heavy rainfall, according to Meteorologist Chris Collins with the National Weather Service out of Newport.

ENC is likely to see 2-3 inches of rain, but some areas could see higher amounts, Collins said.

Ditches in the area are already full from rain earlier this week, and Collins said there could be some flooding. Water levels could also rise a bit, but coastal flooding is more of a concern in the Outer Banks than in Onslow, Craven and Lenoir counties.

“There’s not a ton of time for the water to build up (but) any time the wind blows hard one direction it’ll come up some,” Collins said.

However, Collins noted dunes along the coast are already weakened and some flooding could happen due to this. Beaches will also see 10-12 foot waves and rip currents while Nestor moves through.

Wind gusts are expected to be 30-40 mph along the coast and there’s also a “very small chance” of an isolated tornado, Collins said.

ENC is likely to start seeing a light rain around 5 or 6 p.m. Saturday, with the heavier rains coming after dark and throughout the night into Sunday, Collins said. Nestor should be mostly gone by early Sunday afternoon.

Collins said a storm like this is “not terribly common for October” as they tend to come through more often in the spring and winter, but “it’s not unheard of.”

“(The storm’s) not anything to get overly alarmed about,” Collins said, adding that heavy rain is the majority of what ENC is likely to experience. “Just pay attention to the forecast.”

Temperatures are forecasted for highs in the low 70s during the day and evening lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, Collins said.

Managing Editor Amanda McReynolds can be reached at 910-219-8467 or amcreynolds@jdnews.com.