Jonathan Stewart and his wife, Deborah, moved into their home off Bingham Drive in December. The lot directly west of his property was empty, and he says he expected it to stay that way.

“There was nothing there. Grown-up grass,” Stewart says. “I even asked the neighbor what happened to the house. She said, ‘Yes, there was a house but it burned down.’ So they demolished it.”

But Stewart, who is 62 and a retired Marine, says in late May a builder began work on a new home next door. He says it has been constant headaches ever since. Work vehicles parked in front of his home on Pepperbush Drive and even on his grass, he says, to where he eventually put out traffic cones to block them. Rainstorms washed piles of sand next to his home onto his yard that he later has to clean up, he says.

Stewart says he understands it’s a construction zone and some hassles come with that.

“But meet me halfway,” he says, “or a third of the way.”

He has called Fayetteville police multiple times on complaints that range from early morning noise to vehicles lining the streets, he says. He also called the City of Fayetteville’s code enforcement. On Monday night, he spoke during the public forum at the City Council meeting to complain about what he sees as the city’s inadequate response.

Kristoff Bauer, the city’s deputy city manager, said Wednesday that the city in September issued a notice of violation, for “debris and vegetation” to the house under construction. He said the violation notice issued for the owner came back as invalid, and since then, staff has found the correct address and reissued the notice.

A follow-up inspection happened Tuesday.

“The violation persists so additional enforcement action will be taken,” Bauer said in an email.

He said Stewart was correct that “issues he identified have not been remedied.”

But he disputed that the city has ignored Stewart’s complaints.

“He has been in contact with City Code Enforcement staff regularly, and action consistent with City code has been pursued," Bauer said.

Gilmore’s Farm Inc. is listed as the general contractor at the worksite on Pepperbush. A man reached at that number, who only wanted to give the last name Gilmore, disagreed with Stewart’s characterization of the worksite.

He said the sand piles do not wash onto Stewart’s land and that his crews cut the grass every two weeks, with a cutting scheduled in the next several days. He said construction workers have limited spaces to park, and building a house necessitates that there be some vehicles parked on the street. That’s why, Gilmore says, police did not issue workers any citations despite being called multiple times.

Gilmore says no other neighbors on Pepperbush have complained.

“We haven’t had any problems out of anybody,” he said. “We try not to park in front of the man’s house, but if six people come there, and we gotta park there, and the police told me I could, then we do.”

Gilmore and Stewart view the same event through different lenses. Stewart said on one hot summer day, family members of someone doing the roof rested under a shade tree in his yard, and he asked what they were doing. He said he might not have minded if a worker had knocked on his door and asked. He described children as running around pulling leaves off of his bushes.

Gilmore says his roofing guy from Raleigh is a very nice person who had his little children with him. The children were the ones under the tree, he says, and Stewart screamed at them, which made Gilmore angry.

“You gonna scream at some little kids? That’s really small to me,” Gilmore says.

But in Stewart's account, he only asked, "Can I help you?" and the children got up and walked away.

"He's lying," he said of Gilmore.

Gilmore said he had built 120 houses within a 60-mile radius and had heard no complaints. He encouraged the columnist to go by a house his company has nearly finished on Cedar Creek Road.

He says the Pepperbush house could be finished as soon as next Friday.

“They're doing the landscaping next week and we’re done,” he says.

There is one neighbor at least, who will be very glad.

