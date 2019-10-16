With $3 billion in military construction projects planned as Hurricane Florence recovery efforts continue, there will be benefits as well as challenges as the projects at Camp Lejeune bring an influx of additional people to the area.

One of the challenges discussed at Wednesday’s Forum Onslow session on military construction is the temporary housing that will be needed to accommodate the many workers with subcontractors and suppliers who will stay in the county during a construction period that will span several years.

“We are blessed that the Marine Corps provides us with the economic basis of this community. We are blessed that over the next 5 years, 6 years we are going to have billions of dollars of construction. What that means is we are going to have a lot of people come and need a place to live, they are going to be buying groceries and shopping at our stores, and guess what, they are going to be producing a lot of sales tax,” said Jacksonville City Manager Richard Woodruff. “From a government standpoint, though, they are looking at how are we going to address the issue of housing.”

Woodruff said Onslow County is still recovering from Hurricane Florence, but the good news is the housing situation now is better than it was six months ago, when there was very little availability of rental housing or hotel rooms due to storm-displaced families needing temporary housing.

Woodruff said the city has surveyed the single-family rental housing market, apartments and hotels as well as other information to gauge the current and future availability.

Based on interviews with rental agents, there are now about 1,000 single-family rental units turning over each month in the city. Also, Woodruff said, Holiday City has indicated they will be adding 100 new mobile homes to their development in the next year.

“Based on the community’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, we believe by 2021 we will really begin seeing a major impact and there will be 600-to-900 single family units available for rent,” Woodruff said.

Another 300-to-400 apartment units and 200-to-300 rooms at hotel lodging is expected to be available at that time within the city.

But as the city and county look at the issue of temporary housing, they also need to be cautious.

More than 2,300 apartment units have been built in the city alone over the past decade and one of the things they found after the last major Marine expansion in the area was more units than were needed once the influx of personnel ended.

“We are going to have to prepare and figure out how we are going to handle this but we’ve also got to make sure that once we have ridden through this multi-billion-dollar project that we don’t have surplus housing that impacts the area’s economic stability.”

Woodruff said one option city staff is looking at is amending the city zoning ordinances to all recreational vehicle parks.

He said having the option of bringing RVs to the city would also help long-term for families visiting Marines and sailors stationed here.

“It would help with the tidal wave of temporary workers and also help on a long-term basis,” Woodruff said.

At the start of the session, Scott Dorney, executive director of the N.C. Military Business Center, gave an overview of the military construction plans.

Dorney said there is a two-pronged approach to the hurricane recovery efforts.

Facilities Sustainment, Restoration and Modernization (FSRM) involves special projects for buildings requiring maintenance, major repairs and small construction projects. There has been $1.2 billion awarded in fiscal year 2019 and first quarter on 2020 budget for these projects.

Another $1.7 billion was awarded in fiscal year 2020 for military construction (MILCON), which is for major construction and demolition of uninhabitable buildings.

Dorney said many of the Eastern North Carolina military facilities damaged during Hurricane Florence were older buildings and will be replaced rather than repaired.

At Camp Lejeune and New River, 565 facilities were damaged, with an average age of 35-to-50 years. At Cherry Point, 244 facilities were damaged, with an average building age of 43 years.

According to the schedule presented, MILCON contracts will be awarded between July and September 2020.

Anne Shaw, director of the Small Business Center at Coastal Carolina Community College, and Onslow County Manager David Cotton were also on the panel for the forum.

Dorney said two other challenges ahead is base access for local subcontractors and suppliers as well as maximizing subcontractor and supplier opportunities for local businesses.

Reporter Jannette Pippin can be reached at 910-382-2557 or Jannette.Pippin@JDNews.com.