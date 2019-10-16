The morning rain didn’t dampen the Mayor’s 14th Annual Walk and Roll for People with Disabilities Wednesday. Students from schools in Spartanburg, Union, and Cherokee counties, the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind and the Charles Lea Center got their dance party started early at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

The annual event is organized by the Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities, which works to improve the quality of life of Spartanburg residents with disabilities. Recent efforts mentioned by committee chair Cole Gailman and co-chair Don Davis include providing accessible picnic tables at Croft State Park and accessibility checks for local group’s buildings and venues.

“The biggest thing we’re trying to do is bring awareness to the community that these young people are just as valuable and important as an able-bodied person,” Davis said. “They have skills, they have talents beyond what you can imagine. It’s a way to celebrate them.”

Gailman said the Walk and Roll is something the students always look forward to.

“As soon as school starts in August, they start asking ‘When is the walk? When is the walk?’,” Gailman said.

The program commenced as scheduled at 10:30, featuring a performance by the Boiling Springs High School Drum Line, the presentation of the colors by members of Spartanburg High School JROTC, and the singing of the national anthem by the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind’s chorus. Spartanburg City Councilman, Mayor Pro Tem Alan Jenkins delivered a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Junie White, and a second round of dancing was kicked off by Miss Amazing Teen Queen Cierra Ruffing.

The Mayor’s Committee also recognized Justin Foster, a young person with autism, for his potential and the struggles he’s overcome, and to Publix, for its work as a hiring partner.

“They hire all different backgrounds and that also includes people with disabilities, and they’re always great with our students,” Gailman said of Publix. “We work primarily with the Publix on East Main, but all the Publix chain, that’s part of their mission.”

“We worked with the Publix in Duncan several years ago. They were the first grocery store in Spartanburg to put in the Caroline’s Cart, a cart for people with disabilities,” Davis added.

Poet and disabilities advocate LeDerick Horne was the keynote speaker, whose brief talk complimented the theme of this year's National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month, “The Right Talent, Right Now.”

Horne, a spoken word poet, recited two poems, one autobiographical and the other an encouraging message to teens with disabilities. Horne, who was diagnosed with a learning disability at a young age and later went on to graduate from college, told the students to believe in their own potential.

‘If you pick any kind of field, whether it be math, science, art, athletics, you pick it, the people who tend to make breakthroughs tend to be people like us,” Horne said. “People whose minds and bodies work a little bit differently than everybody else. I know that there’s genius out here in this room, I know that there are people who will make tremendous contributions to the world in this room. I look at all of you as leaders, so now don’t only get comfortable asking for help, but also I want to make sure that as you get older that you are of help and of service to other people.”