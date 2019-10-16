Shamrock Environmental said it discharged 15,825 gallons of wastewater with 1,4 dioxane in it.

Wastewater treatment company Shamrock Environmental Corp. said Wednesday it released water into the Cape Fear River basin in Greensboro contaminated with a potential carcinogen because the customer that sent Shamrock the water failed to report the chemical was present.

“In August 2019 we treated and discharged approximately 15,825 gallons of non-hazardous wastewater from a customer that did not report the wastewater contained 1,4-dioxane,” Shamrock said in a news release. “Although this discharge did not violate any federal, state or local water quality regulations, Shamrock immediately and voluntarily reported the issue to the City of Greensboro and ceased accepting this waste as soon as the problem was identified.”

The potential carcinogen, 1,4 dioxane, is a solvent used in the manufacture of chemicals. It also is in some consumer products. It is unregulated, but the Centers for Disease Control says federal authorities and other researchers consider it a likely carcinogen. Lab rats and mice exposed to it developed cancer, the CDC says.

The dioxane was from “non-hazardous wastewater that comes from a manufacturing plant, an industrial plant,” Shamrock spokesman Monty Hagler said Wednesday. He would not name the company.

“We have stopped accepting this waste, that waste stream from that customer,” he said.

“Non-hazardous waste” is a technical term. “Non-hazardous waste is any type of industrial waste which, according to regulations, cannot be added to a dumpster or sewage line,” says the website of BWS Inc., a waste disposal company in Baltimore.

“Examples of non-hazardous wastes would be sugars, lactic acid, bromides, or carbonates, just to name a few,” the BWS site says. “Though these materials won’t negatively affect the health of humans, they must be collected and disposed of properly for a variety of reasons.”

Greensboro officials on Tuesday said they have been working with Shamrock for several years to eliminate 1,4 dioxane from their wastewater stream because of the potential cancer risk.

Following the August discharge, elevated levels of dioxane were found in the Haw River and Cape Fear River, North Carolina Health News reported this week. These waterways are sources of drinking water for communities in the Cape Fear River basin, including Fayetteville and Wilmington.

Shamrock puts its wastewater into Greensboro’s sewer system, Greensboro officials said Tuesday, and the city treats it along with its other wastewater and then discharges its wastewater upstream of the Haw River.

Shamrock’s sequence of events conflicts with what Greensboro officials said Tuesday.

Shamrock’s statement says the company notified Greensboro after the company learned of the contamination. Greensboro officials said Tuesday the city’s wastewater staff discovered the contamination. They said they learned of it Aug. 20 when the lab results were returned from an Aug. 7 wastewater sample taken at the city’s treatment plant.

Greensboro’s staff said they told Shamrock about the contamination.

Shamrock spokesman Hagler said he would ask company officials about the discrepancy.

Staff writer Paul Woolverton can be reached at pwoolverton@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3512.