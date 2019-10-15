This feature is sponsored by O'Brien Service Company.

School: Topsail Middle

Grade: Eighth

Best subject: Math

Worst subject: ELA

Favorite quote or saying: "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character." — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

What drives you crazy? People pushing buttons

What makes you happy? My mom

Favorite book: I don’t read that much.

Favorite movie: "Spider-Man 2"

Favorite color: Blue

Favorite food: Pizza

What do you do for fun? Play basketball

Whom do you admire most, and why? LeBron James. He is a hard worker.

Educational goals: To get good grades

Career goal: Work at Foot Locker

For Victoria Yates, teacher; Melissa Foster, teacher; and Alyssa VanDalen, teacher assistant, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing?

Jariel is a prime example of SAIL (Safety, Achievement, Integrity, Leadership). Daily, he works hard, always helps others, keeps a smile on his face, and supports his peers. He never meets a stranger and has a positive outlook on life. Jariel has overcome many obstacles to get where he is educationally. Jariel is a true TMS Pirate!

