ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Sheree Monique Wiley: 41, 819 Carrieland Drive, Apt. E. Greensboro, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Nov. 20.

• Grady Lee Bennett: 72, 115 London Court, Apt. B, Lexington, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Nov. 7.

• Rameshia LaJoy Anderson: 25, 305 James Ave., Apt. C, Thomasville, felony assault with a deadly weapon/serious injury, felony conspiracy, $25,000 secured bond, Dec. 2.

• Shyquan Lorenzo Chavis: 22, 1706 Curtis St., Greensboro, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, $25,000 secured bond, Nov. 5.

• Roger Brian Draughn: 44, 418 Veterans Ave., Lexington, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, misdemeanor interfere with emergency communication, felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor false imprisonment, no bond, Oct. 22.

• Danirius Marquez Marsh: 30, 1225 S. Downing St., High Point, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $10,000 secured bond, Nov. 6.

• Elijah Pate: 17, 110 Leonford St., Lexington, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, $25,000, Nov. 19.

• Joshua Fabian Robinson: 23, 235 Flynt St., Lexington, two counts of resisting a public official, two counts felony breaking and entering, two counts felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony obtain property by false pretenses, $50,000 secured bond, Oct. 15.

• Joel Ray Tuttle: 57, 250 Joel Camp Trail, Lexington, felony larceny, $25,000 secured bond, Oct. 29.

• Curtis Lee Wall: 37, 226 Westover Drive, Lexington, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance, $10,000 secured bond, Oct. 29.

• Joel Glenn Woods: 38, 1883 Groom Road, Sophia, nine counts felony forgery of endorsement, identity theft, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, $150,000 in secured bond, Nov. 6.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department:

• Tools and batteries valued at $10,200 was reported stolen from a business on West Center Street, Lexington