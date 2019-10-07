MON., OCT. 7

"The Farewell" at Cinematique: A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies. 7 p.m. Oct. 7-9 and a 4 p.m. matinee on Oct. 9 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Tickets $8.56 (taxes and fees included). Rated PG. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

St. Paul’s Pumpkin Patch: Pumpkin picking. Hours 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, noon-7 p.m. Sundays at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 300 Harper Ave., Carolina Beach.

TUE., OCT. 8

Cheap Trick: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St., downtown Wilmington. With over 5,000 performances spanning four decades and 20 million records sold worldwide, Cheap Trick is undoubtedly one of the most influential classic rock groups of the past 50 years. The band was formed in 1974 and while it has evolved throughout the years, Cheap Trick has continued to reach mainstream and critical success. Hits such as “I Want You To Want Me,” “Dream Police,” and “Surrender” have cemented the group as one of America’s top rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time. Tickets $43-$92 plus fees and sales tax. Details: https://cfcc.edu/capefearstage/ or 910-362-7999.

Shovels & Rope (Cedric Burnside): 5 p.m., 6 p.m. concert at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, 1941 Amphitheatre Drive, Wilmington. $32-$37. Free for ages 10 and under. Details: https://www.greenfieldlakeamphitheater.com/events/.

Beginning Fencing Class: By Cape Fear Fencing Association. Six-week class begins 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the basement of the Tileston gym, Fifth Avenue and Ann Street, Wilmington. Class will meet for an hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays, All fencing equipment provided, students should wear loose fitting clothing and sneakers. Class covers history, footwork, bladework, tactics, and rules, Olympic Fencing history, and finishes with an in class tournament. Appropriate for ages 8-80. Cost is $50 plus a $10 membership through USA Fencing at usafencing.org good until July 31, 2020.

Find more happenings and promote your own at StarNewsOnline.com/ThingstoDo.