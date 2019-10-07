1. Light Up Fayetteville in Pink: The campaign to promote breast cancer awareness is underway. People can buy a pink light bulb for $5 to help light up the city in pink. The bulbs are available at Mid-South Lighting, 3633 Sycamore Dairy Road. Proceeds benefit the Breast Cancer Center at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Organizer Gladys Hill said as part of the campaign, plans call for lighting the downtown Market House in pink light on Oct. 26.

2. Library survey: The library is encouraging Cumberland County residents to complete a survey this month that will provide important feedback for the public library's strategic plan. Survey participants will have an opportunity to win a $100 VISA gift card donated by the Friends of the Library. Paper copies may be completed at any library location; 1,000 surveys will be mailed to randomly selected Cumberland County addresses.

3. Ruth Pauley Lecture Series: Longtime radio talk show host Diane Rehm is the first speaker of the season for the Ruth Pauley Lecture Series, scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Pinecrest High School. "A Conversation with Diane Rehm'' will take place in Lee Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. Seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be a question-and-answer session and a reception following the lecture. The school is at 250 Voit Gilmore Lane, Southern Pines.

