American Needlepoint Guild

WILMINGTON -- The Cape Fear Needlepointers, a chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild, will meet 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 12 in the Pelican Room of the New Hanover County Public Library - Pine Valley branch. Stitchers of all levels are welcome.

Coastal Carolina Camera Club

SHALLOTTE -- The Coastal Carolina Camera Club will feature a holiday themed still life workshop. Members will have the opportunity to create festive holiday images for greeting cards or personal gifts. Several light box stations will be available, some with a collection of holiday items and some empty for your use in setting up your own collection. Do not bring candles, glitter or snow. Bring your camera and a tripod. Several experienced members will be available to provide guidance, if needed. Images taken at this workshop will be critiqued at the November meeting.

There is a club field trip scheduled to Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington on Oct. 21

The club meets at 7 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Main St. Guests are always welcome. Membership is open to photographers of all skill levels.

General Electric Employee Luncheon

WILMINGTON -- General Electric Employee luncheon will celebrate its eighth anniversary, noon Oct. 7 at Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 5130 New Centre Drive (University Centre). Open to retired or currently working.

Hampstead American Legion Post 167

HAMPSTEAD -- Hampstead American Legion Post 167 at 16660 U.S. 17 N. will hold bingo at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 12 and over. No credit cards accepted. Details: www.ncalpost167.org.

Kiwanis Club of Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington will meet at noon Oct. 9 at the First Baptist Church Activity Center, 1939 Independence Blvd. The speaker will be Susi Hamilton, N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time. Guests wishing to attend can call Bill Malchano at 910-540-7677. Details: https://www.wilmingtonkiwanis.org/.

Lower Cape Fear Coin Club

WILMINGTON -- The Lower Cape Fear Coin Club will have their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Carolina BBQ, 1602 S. College Road. Members and guests are invited to come as early as 5 p.m. to buy, sell, view auction material and trade numismatic items or just eat and chat.

The program will be on "Security When It Comes To Collectibles." All members can bring a favorite numismatic item.

For more information, visit www.LCFCC.org.

National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

WILMINGTON -- Wilmington-Stamp Defiance Chapter, NSDAR, will meet Friday, Oct. 11 at Pine Valley Baptist Church, 3940 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington. Refreshments at 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. The speaker will be James McNeil, UNCW Business Major and U.S. Army Veteran. Members are asked to wear pink to show your support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

North Brunswick Newcomers Club

LELAND -- The North Brunswick Newcomers Club will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Leland Cultural Arts Center, 1212 Magnolia Village Way. A meet and greet will begin at 9:30 a.m. with snacks and refreshments. Newly relocated residents to Northern Brunswick County are welcome to attend.

The speakers will be Peggy Durso, manager of the Paws Place (dog rescue facility in Winnabow), and Christine Lamberton, director of the Burgwin-Wright House & Gardens in Wilmington.

The NBNC is a non-profit social club that helps members become familiar with the area. It is open to all adults living in Brunswick County. We meet on the second Friday of each month from September through June. Membership dues are $25 per year, or $12.50 for the half year after Feb. 1, per household. For more information, visit www.nbnewcomers.org .

Over 50s Dance Club

WILMINGTON -- Wilmington’s Over 50s Dance Club's mission is to provide a venue for ballroom and social dancing. Dancers of all levels of proficiency are invited to enjoy this great form of exercise and to socialize with others who also like to dance. The club holds a dance from 7:30-10 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center, 2222 S. College Road. A variety of DJ's play all kinds of dance music from ballroom, Latin, shag, rock 'n' roll, country, and slow nightclub. The cost is $8 per person. The next dance will be on Oct. 8.

Senior Men’s Club of Wilmington

WILMINGTON -- The Senior Men’s Club of Wilmington will meet 10-11 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Cameron Art Museum, 3201 S. 17th St. Coffee, doughnuts and fellowship networking begin at 9:30 a.m. Michael Graybar and Larry Knott will present a program on Spine Health and Exercise. All men over 60 are welcome to attend. When you decide to become a member the annual dues starting in January will be $80. For new memberships or more information, contact John Gill at 910-686-4316 or jag4440@yahoo.com.

Southwest Brunswick Newcomers Club

SHALLOTTE -- The Southwest Brunswick Newcomers Club will meet 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 10 in the fellowship hall of Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 M.H. Rourk Drive. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. to allow attendees time to familiarize themselves with and sign up for scheduled recurring activities. The club is also selling "Attractions Dining and Value Guide."

The feature speaker will be Walter Eccard, mayor of Shallotte. Mayor Eccard will highlight the status of the town’s Riverfront Revitalization Project and its commitment to enhance the central business district as the economic, civic and cultural core of the community.

All Brunswick County and Horry County, S.C., singles and couples are welcome to attend. The cost to join is $10 annually per person (cash or check). Payments can be made to SWBNC, P.O. Box 6935, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469 or pay at the door when attending the monthly general membership meeting. For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/site/swbnc9/.

The Discussion Group

WILMINGTON -- The Discussion Group at the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center is seeking new members. The group discuss one topic each month, chosen from a wide range of categories: arts and culture, public policy, societal trends and customs, philosophy, etc. Meetings are on the second Wednesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in craft room 2. The group will meet on Oct. 9. For more information, contact Bob Foley at rjfoley@ec.rr.com.

Thursday Morning Music Club

WILMINGTON -- The Thursday Morning Music Club is a group that was started in 1924. The purpose of the club is the study and practice of music and the promotion of classical musical culture in the community. Yearly scholarships are given throughout the area to assist outstanding students for continuing their study in both high school and college. The club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 125 S. Third St. The program will be presented by Justin Hoke, guitarist.

Vietnam Veterans of America

WILMINGTON -- Chapter 885, Vietnam Veterans of America, in Wilmington will have an information booth set up at the Riverfest Oct. 5-6. The Chapter will be at Sam's Club on Oct. 12. Also the Chapter will have a booth at the Autumn with Topsail Festival on Oct. 19-20 in Topsail Beach.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, members of the Chapter will participate in the third annual Veterans Day Parade on Front Street. in downtown Wilmington. This year the American Legion will be recognized for their 100 year anniversary. Past and present members of the Coast Guard will also be honored.

Wilmington Cape Fear Civil War Round Table

WILMINGTON -- The Wilmington Cape Fear Civil War Round Table will meet on 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at Harbor Church, 4853 Masonboro Loop Road. Social period at 6:30 p.m. The topic will be on “Inside Civil War Reenacting” presented by John Winecoff, a member of the Round Table steering committee and a master reenactor. He is Board member on the N.C. Military Historical Society as well as president of the local chapter. Becoming interested in the Civil War at an early age, he became a reenactor with the Cape Fear Living History Society in 1983 and continued for thirty years. He was able to participate in several 125th anniversary reenactments at First Manassas, Shiloh, Cedar Mountain, Gettysburg, Atlanta, and Bentonville. He has interpreted both sides and served in the Infantry, Artillery, and Cavalry. He has played the part of privates all the way up to generals. During that time he acquired several uniforms and equipment some of which he will display at the meeting.

