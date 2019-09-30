Samsung is offering its annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, which challenges sixth through twelfth grade public school students and teachers to use STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) to address issues in their communities.

Public school teachers can apply for this year’s 2019-2020 program now through Oct. 23. In celebration of the 10th anniversary, Samsung is increasing the prize pool by $1 million – awarding $3 million in technology and supplies to classrooms as they advance throughout the contest. Samsung is also increasing the total number of schools awarded and ensuring schools in every state are recognized and receive much needed learning technology for their classrooms.

Details of this year’s contest process:

300 state finalist schools from the pool of applicants will be awarded a Samsung tablet for their classroom, and from there, each teacher will submit an activity plan detailing the program execution.100 state winner schools will advance in the contest and receive $15,000 in technology and supplies as well as a video kit to help showcase their project.20 national finalist schools will be selected to travel to the final event where they will present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving national finalist status, 15 of these schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and supplies while the remaining five will be named national grand prize winners.Public voting will also determine one Community Choice winner, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology.Five national grand prize-winning schools will each receive $100,000 in classroom technology and supplies.

For more information, visit samsung.com/solve.