WILMINGTON -- On Oct. 3, the Bellamy Mansion Museum will host Kenneth Janken, professor of African American and Diaspora studies at UNC Chapel Hill, as he presents a lecture on the Pitt County’s Season of Discontent. Shortly after the events leading to the Wilmington 10 erupted, Pitt County experienced its own convulsions ignited by a police shooting and conflict over school desegregation. But while the case of the Wilmington 10 captured statewide, national and global attention, events in Pitt County largely faded from the public memory. Janken will speak about the events in Pitt County in the summer and fall of 1971 and explores why they disappeared from the public conversation.

Janken is the author of three books, most recently "The Wilmington Ten: Violence, Injustice, and the Rise of Black Politics in the 1970s."

The lecture begins at 6:30 p.m. at Bellamy Mansion, 503 Market St., and is free to all attendees. There is a $5 suggested donation.

For more information, contact Carolyn Gonzalez at 910-251-3700, ext. 306 or cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org.

