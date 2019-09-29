ASHEBORO — The Christians United Outreach Center’s Board of Directors has voted to sell the building at 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro.

The organization plans to move the Thrift Store and client services to the 930 S. Fayetteville St. location, and consolidate all operations there.

Board Chair Beth Farrell, in a press release, said the move would help CUOC in its mission of meeting people at their point of need.

“Maintaining two locations is confusing to the public we serve and stressful to staff," she said. "Additionally, as a non-profit organization, the cost of maintaining an older two-story building is not the best use of the resources we have. Sunset Avenue has seen tremendous growth and investment and we hope a new owner will bring revitalization to what is a beautiful building in a desirable location.”

CUOC Executive Director Debbie Cole said the decision was not made lightly.

“We have spent the last two years looking at this from every possible angle,” she said in a press release. “This is an iconic building and this has not been an easy decision. We love being downtown and all the city has done to make the area one of beauty. However, once you look at the numbers involved and the staffing requirements for two locations, then you realize it makes good business sense.”

No permanent jobs are expected to be cut.

"We do not plan to cut any jobs related to relocating the store," Cole said. "We currently have two part-time positions open that we don’t plan to fill as well as eliminate the need for periodic contract labor."

Cole said they met and spoke with several professionals to seek their input to make this as seamless of a transition as possible for their clients.

“We will begin a renovation project at our location at 930 S. Fayetteville St. once the Sunset building is sold. Client services will move to the south side of the building (off the street) and the Thrift Store will re-open on the north side, utilizing the large windows facing the street.”

CUOC signed a contract Friday with RE/MAX Central Realty to put the store up for sale. HR Gallimore is handling the transaction.

CUOC opened in 1994 and recently observed its 25th anniversary with a celebration in Bicentennial Park.

Jerry Hill, the former executive director, applauded the move.

“Over the years," he said, this property has served us well. I support moving all operations to a location that will help CUOC serve people in need as well as our community. As a Christian charity, CUOC needs to continue to practice good stewardship of the gracious resources they have been given.”

For more information, contact CUOC at P.O. Box 784, Asheboro, NC 27204 or at MyCUOC.org.