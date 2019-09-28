Age: 32

Birthplace: Greenville, North Carolina

Where do you live?

Vanceboro, North Carolina

Employer, job title: Craven County Department of Social Services, Attorney I

Who are your immediate family members?

My husband, Chris Woolard, and our precious three year old daughter

My parents, Van and Sue Stanley

What groups are you affiliated with?

I am currently a member of the Judicial District 3B Bar Association, NC Social Services Attorneys' Association, and Craven County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. I have previously served as President of the Craven County Bar Association and on the Board of Directors for the New Bern Young Professionals Group.

What are you guiding principles?

I do my best to live by Micah 6:8 - "He has shown you, O man, what is good. And what does the LORD require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God."

How do you volunteer your time in the community?

I volunteer as a Judge for Craven County Teen Court. I volunteer with and donate to Carrie On. I am an active member at New Life PH Church. I am looking for opportunities to volunteer in the local autism community. I am also in the process of having my golden retriever therapy dog certified. I would love to be able to have him participate in the Thera-Paws Program at Carolina East Medical Center.

Who has helped you achieve success in your life and career?

God, my parents, my husband, and my daughter help me and inspire me to be the best I can be in my life and in my career.

What goal would you like to accomplish before turning 40?

I don't know that I have a major goal that I would like to accomplish before turning 40. I think each day and each year I just want to work at being a better wife, mother, daughter, friend, attorney, and community member. Maybe by 40 I'll have the whole balancing act figured out. :)