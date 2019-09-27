They’ve got gadgets and gizmos aplenty. They’ve got lights and loud sirens galore.

Alamance County’s first responders stopped by Altamahaw-Ossipee Elementary School on Thursday morning, Sept. 26, to host the school’s inaugural first responders day. With their curiosities piqued, the students “oohed” and “aahed” at every siren, tool and truck.

Jeremy Paul, the school resource officer at A-O Elementary, was the driving force behind the event, but Assistant Principal Will Price said it fit right into the curriculum.

“We need to give our young people opportunities, additional opportunities,” said Paul, who has been at A-O Elementary only since the start of the year. “We had career week last week, and I heard a lot of firefighting, I heard a lot of police officers, and I heard a lot of community helpers. This all incorporates all of that.”

“A big part of our curriculum is the community, and our fifth-graders study careers, so we’re really trying a combination of both,” Price said. “They can learn a little bit more of what’s in our community, and think about what they want to do when they grow up. That’s our big takeaway.”

The four-hour event allowed students from every grade to cycle through stations, getting to meet, interact with and learn from different types of first responders at each one.

‘Cover your ears!’

Liana Napier’s second-graders were one of the first groups to cycle through, starting with a chat with Elon Police Officer Matt Wilkins.

Wilkins, who has been a police officer for 10 years, told the students a bit about his job and then answered numerous questions, ranging from “How do you become a police officer?” to “Do you pull people over?”

What really got the students excited, though, was when Wilkins demonstrated the numerous sirens and horns on his patrol cars.

“Cover your ears!” they shouted to one another before giggling as the sirens chirped.

As the class talked with Chris Purvis and Angela Childers with Alamance County EMS, Liam Jones not only got a lesson on being a paramedic, but also an introduction to how taxes work.

“How can you afford all that?” Jones asked, referring to the ambulance and all the equipment.

Purvis explained that the student’s parents pay taxes so the county government can buy them, making that particular talk a source of well-rounded education.

While moving on to the fire department station, student Taylon Benfield was overjoyed.

“A-O fire!” he shouted as he jumped up and down.

A number of the students quickly began telling firefighter Ryan Long about their dads, uncles, grandfathers or other family members who are or used to be firefighters, too.

Long proceeded to give the students a tour of all the compartments of a firetruck and explained the uses for all the pump knobs, hoses and tools.

The next stop on Napier’s class’ rotation was a talk with State Trooper Tommy Day, who talked about how the Highway Patrol investigates wrecks, keeps people safe on the highways, uses radar to catch speeders, and even weighs heavy trucks along the interstate and at the ports by the coast.

While the students were naturally amazed by the patrol car lights again, they were also intrigued to hear about how Day’s radio can help him communicate with any of the roughly 2,500 troopers across the state, even if they are far away.

The last stop for the class was the Sheriff’s Office with Deputy Jason Bennett, who showed the students how the department’s drone is used n searches.

“We have had … six people that we’ve found, mostly in the woods,” he said when asked about finding missing people with the drone.

As Bennett moved the drone’s cameras and then started flying it, a chorus of “whoas” and giggles erupted.

Future events

Organizers had also scheduled for a K-9 unit from the Sheriff’s Office and a Duke Life Flight crew to stop by, but the K-9 officers could not make it, and the weather conditions early Thursday were not ideal for helicopter flights.

Napier’s class was unable to see them while cycling through the stations, though Paul said he was still working to get the helicopters in as the skies cleared.

With the overall success of Thursday’s event, Price and Paul said, they hope the event will continue.

Paul said he hopes the event will continue to grow and expand, and has heard from local National Guard units interested in partnering up for future events.

“If we can keep Officer Paul around … we’re going to definitely keep this going,” Price said. “I would love to do it every year if we could.”

Elizabeth Pattman can be reached at (336) 506-3078, or at epattman@thetimesnews.com. Follow Elizabeth on Twitter: @EPattmanTN