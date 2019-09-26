WILMINGTON -- The public is invited to attend a forum of candidates for mayor and Wilmington City Council on Monday, Oct. 7 at the Hannah Block Historic/USO Community Center, 120 S. Second St. The forum, host by Residents of Old Wilmington, will begin with a meet and greet with the candidates at 5:30 p.m. followed by the question-and-answer session at 6 p.m. Jon Evans, WECT News anchor, will be the moderator. The forum will conclude by 8 p.m.

ROW has asked each candidate to respond in advance to questions about current and prior civic involvement and about specific policy issues that impact budget decisions and the vibrancy of Wilmington’s downtown. Results will be compiled and provided to all attendees at the forum.

ROW is a not-for-profit downtown neighborhood association, promoting historic preservation and downtown living for over 40 years.

For more information, visit http://www.rowilmington.org/default.php.

