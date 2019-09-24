Build the museum

Let’s maintain our current momentum and support the N.C. Civil War & Reconstruction History Center. The amount of $7.5 million is a small price to gain a $50 million one-of-a-kind facility that the state of North Carolina will own and operate, equaling jobs and visitors. If we’d listened to the naysayers a few years ago the Houston Astros would've found another city. The mayor seems to have flip-flopped for what looks like fear disguised as concern about how this money might better be spent. Funding that, if not spent here in Fayetteville on this project, will be spent somewhere else in the state. Not here and probably “not where it will be put to better use.”

Let’s not jack this up while the wind is at our backs (a seemingly rare event over the past decades). It may be another 25 years before there’s another chance to attract the funds from the state. The city and county need to work this one together.

Craig Johnson, Fayetteville

…

More than just a spouse

In Fayetteville, spouses of military soldiers are able to become potential CEOs. Fayetteville Technical Community College’s Business Center is offering free online training for the spouses to start a business. Not only is this good for the spouses but for the city itself. This could result in many new businesses, creating more income for Fayetteville, and also offer a variety of jobs to the unemployed.

As a child of veteran, I’ve seen other military families struggle with having a one-income household. This could be the start of something huge in the community.

Tajha Na'il, Fayetteville