SOUTHPORT --The Southport Chapter of Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) will be holding a “Junk in the Trunk” sale, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 5 at Brunswick Community College - Southport Center, 701 N. Lord St. The rain date will be Saturday, Oct. 12.

Items will include a woman’s bicycle, a golf pull cart, several golf clubs, a comforter, lamps, glasses, starter plants, purses, vinyl records, a Nikon DSLR camera, lens and bag, an accordion and a guitar, and more. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

All proceeds will go toward supporting P.E.O.’s programs for scholarships and grants to help women pursue their education and follow their dreams.

For more information, email Anita DuBois at adubois402@att.net.

P.E.O. is a non-profit international organization with chapters throughout the United States and Canada.

