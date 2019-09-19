Here's a look at the more than 50 musical acts set to perform at venues in Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties this weekend.

305 Lounge & Eatery

305 N. Main St., Hendersonville

Friday, 7-9 p.m., Pieces of Pisces (acoustic duo, original music)

Appalachian Coffee Company

1628 5th Ave. W., Laurel Park

Friday, 6 p.m., Mr Jimmy (blues)

Appalachian Ridge Artisan Hard Cider

731 Chestnut Gap Rd., Hendersonville

Saturday, 3-6 p.m, Miriam and Friends

Sunday, Letters to Abigail (husband and wife, Americana)

Blue Ghost Brewing Co.

125 Underwood Rd., Fletcher

Saturday, 2-6 p.m., Hendersonville Symphony Presents, $18 fee. Letters to Abigail (Americana, duo) at 2 p.m.; Mountain Heart at 4 p.m., (four-man string band, acoustic)

Bold Rock Hard Cider

72 School House Rd., Mills River

Friday, 6-9 p.m., Twisted Trail (southern rock, country)

Saturday, 1-9 p.m., Rockin’ for Rescue fundraiser, Grand Theft Audio, The Analog Playback, The Remainders, 2 Broke Kings

Sunday, 3-6 p.m., Logan Marie (singer, songwriter)

Burntshirt Vineyards

2695 Sugarloaf Rd., Hendersonville

Saturday, 2-5 p.m., Gary Lockaby (guitarist)

Sunday, 2-5 p.m., Jane Kramer (singer, songwriter)

Burntshirt Vineyards Tasting Room & Bistro

438 Main St., Chimney Rock

Saturday, 3-6 p.m., Ben Phan (guitarist, songwriter)

Sunday, 3-6 p.m., Eric Congdon (rocker)

Dry Falls Brewing

425 Kanuga Rd., Hendersonville

Saturday, 8 p.m., Eric Congdon Acoustic Tinity with Hope Griffin and Paul McIntire

Feed and Seed

3715 Hendersonville Rd., Fletcher

Saturday, 7-9:30 p.m., Destination Bluegrass Band

FIESTA Hendersonville

Main Street, Hendersonville

Sunday, noon-6 p.m., Son Del Callao (fusion of Latin and Afro-Caribbean grooves)

Firehouse Subs

825 Spartanburg Hwy., Hendersonville

Saturday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sound Investment (classic rock)

Green River Eddy’s Tap Room

Saluda Outfitters, 435 Main St., Saluda

Fridays, 6-9 p.m., open mic

Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Second Souls (gritty originals, eclectic covers, rhythms and grooves)

Guidon Brewing Co.

415 8th Ave. E., Hendersonville

Friday, 8-10 p.m., Western Carolina Writers (folk rock, Americana, rock)

Highland Lake Inn & Resort

86 Lily Pad Ln., Flat Rock

Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Dan Keller (Latin-funk, love songs and ballads, swing and bossa nova)

Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Rick Praytor, (rock, blues, jazz and acoustic fingerstyle guitar.

Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Bruce Lang (singer, upbeat classics, love songs and ballads)

Huckleberry’s Tryon

62 N. Trade St., Tryon

Friday, 7-10 p.m., Rockin’ Randall

Saturday, 7-10 p.m., Two Daves (rock)

Lavender Bistro

82 N. Trade St., Tryon

Thursday, 6-8:30 p.m., Paul Bowman (finger-style guitarist)

McGourty’s Pub

74 N. Trade St., Tryon

Friday, 8 p.m., Trophy Husbands

Sunday, 5 p.m., open mic

Mel and Lo’s Bar and Grill

155 W. Mills St., Columbus

Saturday, 7-9:30 p.m., Down Time Habit (‘70s and ‘80s music)

Mountain Brook Vineyards

731 Phillips Dairy Rd., Tryon

Friday, 6-9 p.m., Eric Cogndon (rocker)

Saturday, 4-7 p.m., Butter Beans (trio, Americana)

Music In The Park

Stearns Park, 125 E. Mills St., Columbus

Saturday, 7-9 p.m., Cocktail Frank (Bill Fletcher, John Hovelsrud, Rick Kirby, Jim Peterman)

Parker-Binns Vineyard and Winery

7382 N. Carolina 108, Mill Spring

Friday, 6-9 p.m., David Giles

Saturday, 1-8 p.m., Fall Fest, Mercury Rising (1-4 p.m.); Mac Arnold and a Plate Full O Blues (5-8 p.m.)

Point Lookout Vineyards

408 Appleola Rd., Hendersonville

Friday, 6:30 p.m., Letters to Abigail (fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Henderson County)

Sunday, 2-5 p.m., Riyen Roots (blues, roots)

Rhythm & Brews concert

Main Street between Caswell and Allen Streets

Thursday, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Honey Island Swamp Band (Big Easy groove) and Rad Trads (New York rock) Last concert of the series for the year!

Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards

588 Chestnut Gap Rd., Hendersonville

Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Sound Investment (classic rock, beach)

Saturday, 3-6 p.m., Ellen Trnka (jazz)

Sunday, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Miriam and Friends

Sanctuary Brewing Company

147 1st Ave. E., Hendersonville

Thursday, 8 p.m., Billy Litz (multi-instrumentalist, singer)

Friday, 8 p.m., Daddy Rabbit (blues and rock, quartet)

Saturday, 8 p.m., Abbey Elmore Band (pop, rock, folk)

Sierra Nevada/Taproom & Restaurant

100 Sierra Nevada Way, Mills River

Saturday, 2-5 p.m., Peggy Ratusz & Daddy LongLegs (original music, blues, soul, R&B, jazz); 7-9:30 p.m., Hustle Souls (soul, rock)

Sunday, 2-5 p.m., Johnny 7 and the Black Crabs (trio, West Coast rock, rockabilly, vintage jazz)

Southern Appalachian Brewery

822 Locust St., Hendersonville

Friday, 8-10 p.m., The Live Wires (jazz, blues)

Saturday, 8-10 p.m., The Maggie Valley Band (folk, dark Appalachian)

Sunday, noon-3 p.m., Gospel Brunch with Redneck Mimosa (gospel

The Center for Art & Inspiration

125 South Main St., Hendersonville

Friday, 5-7 p.m., Paul Schiro (crooner, singer)

The Brandy Bar

504 Seventh Ave. E., Hendersonville

Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Hester and Franklin (duo, jazz, blues, covers, originals)

The Dugout Sports Bar Grill & Taphouse

430 N. Main St., Hendersonville

Every Thursday, 8 p.m.-midnight, open jam

Friday, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Fret Dreams (rock)

Saturday, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Flashback Sally (rock)

The Coffee Garage on 25

3461 Hendersonville Rd., Fletcher

Every Thursday, open mic with John Norwood

The Greenhouse Moto Cafe

4021 Haywood Rd. (Highway 191) Mills River

Friday, 8 p.m., Derek McCoy Trio (rock)

Saturday, 8-11 p.m., Brotherwest (‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s rock music)

Sunday, 3-6 p.m., Mr Jimmy & Bill Loftus (blues, guitar, harmonica)

The Old Home Place

4060 North Mills River Rd., Mills River

Saturday, Carolina Misty

The Poe House

105 1st Ave. W., Hendersonville

Saturday, 8 p.m., AcousticEnvy (duo, eclectic)

The Purple Onion

16 Main St., Saluda

Thursday, Susan & Dana Robinson (folk)

Saturday, Roots & Dore (blues)

Triskelion Brewing Company

340 7th Ave. E., Hendersonville

Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., public Irish session

Friday, 8-10 p.m., Blue Ridge Pistols (trio, blues/rock fusion)

Saturday, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Blue Ridge Pistols (tio, blues/rock fusion); 7-10 p.m., Vintage Vinyl (‘60s & ‘70s rock covers)

Tryon International Equestrian Center

25 International Blvd., Mill Spring

Friday, 8 p.m., Grayson Crain (country) at the Silo Bar

Saturday, 5 p.m., Crocodile Smile (dance band)

Zeke’s Greenside Tavern at Etowah Valley Golf & Resort

470 Brickyard Rd., Etowah

Thursday, 6-9 p.m., Rick Reles (solo, classic rock)

Saturday, 6-9 p.m., Carver & Carmody (acoustic duo)

Want to be included in “Live Music?” Send your information via email to Steve Wong at Just4Wong@Gmail.com by Monday at 8 a.m. for the coming Thursday-Sunday. Don’t forget to send details on your performing artist along with a good high-resolution photo.