RALEIGH — North Carolina Poison Control says nearly 75 children under age 5 have been poisoned by e-cigarettes and vaping products in 2019.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the group said in a news release that nearly 150 people have gotten sick from exposure to high levels of nicotine in e-cigarette products, with half of them younger than 5 years old.

The group says people can be exposed if they swallow the liquid from e-cigarettes or get it in their eyes or on the skin.

Parents are told to keep e-cigarettes and vaping products out of the reach of children.

The newspaper reported last week that two people are recovering at a North Carolina hospital after being placed on life support for lung disease thought to be linked to e-cigarettes.