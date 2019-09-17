City council candidate hosts stock-up event for Sanctuary Brewing

Lyndsey Simpson, candidate for Hendersonville City Council, is hosting a stock-up event for Sanctuary Brewing Co.'s monthly Help4Hendo. Come by the brewery on Sept. 22 from 1-4 p.m. and enjoy brews and learn more about how Help4Hendo benefits the community.

Simpson is asking those who attend to bring a donation to help stock the closet and pantry. Needed items include razors, sunscreen, bug spray, feminine products, deodorant, shampoo, non-perishable foods and unopened socks and underwear.

With the upcoming winter season, coats and jackets would also be greatly appreciated. For every donation brought in, attendees will be entered to win gift cards to Sanctuary Brewing and other local restaurants.

Building vibrant outdoor economy is focus of October event

Outdoor recreation is growing nationwide and brings $28 billion in annual economic impact to North Carolina – making the state’s outdoor economy the sixth largest in the country, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.

Harnessing the opportunities around the outdoor industry is the focus of this fall’s Outdoor Economy Conference, returning to Western North Carolina for the second year on Oct. 10 at the Crowne Plaza Resort in Asheville, with an additional half-day workshop on Oct. 11 specifically for rural communities.

Participants will engage around the diverse building blocks essential for a thriving outdoor recreation economy, including workforce development (training and retaining a world-class outdoor industry workforce), branding and marketing, supply chains (connecting outdoor industry brands and regional manufacturing partners to drive a new wave of U.S. gear manufacturing in the region), and recreation assets and infrastructure (highlighting and supporting the outdoor places that are the foundation of the region’s outdoor economy).

The conference also includes a specialized track on building thriving outdoor communities, designed to help rural areas capitalize on their outdoor assets. This program is for teams of typically three to eight community leaders who are focused on strengthening their communities through outdoor recreation, whether that’s planning a mountain bike park, boosting Main Street businesses with outdoor tourism, activating a recently built greenway, or desiring to retain young families.

Conference organizers encourage economic developers and municipal and county leaders from rural communities to bring a team of individuals to learn together how to strengthen their area’s economy by focusing on outdoor recreation. After selling out last year, the conference originally founded by Western Carolina University is doubling in size and scope.

Expected to attend are representatives from colleges and universities, agencies such as Appalachian Regional Commission, U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, U.S. Economic Development Administration, and the U.S. Dept. of Commerce, and nonprofits such as trail, conservation and environmental organizations.

Tickets for teams as well as individuals are available through the conference website at outdooreconomy.org.