Q: Many years ago, there was a plant off Ramsey Street that made hamburger patties. I can't remember the exact name of the street, possibly North Street. What happened to the plant, and is there a way to contact them? — W.H., voicemail message

A: Chris Hudson, branch manager for Morty Pride Meats, a family-owned and operated meat processing plant on Clinton Road in Fayetteville, said that management recalls a business called Alphin Brothers Inc., a seafood wholesaler that processed and distributed frozen hamburger patties in Dunn. Morty Pride Meats says that this would have been the closest meatpacking plant distributing hamburger patties, and the distribution center closed in 2012, in part because of tornado damage.

Mickey Hudson, president of Morty Pride Meats, could not be reached for further comment.

A representative from Larry's Sausage Company Inc., located at Middle River Loop in Fayetteville, said they could not recollect a hamburger patty plant in the location specified.

Burger chains such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Five Guys, Ruby Tuesday and Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburger are some of the restaurants that have taken over along Ramsey Street.

Genevieve Story

