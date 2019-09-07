Nominations are due Sept. 30 for the Women’s Resource Center’s Founders’ and Rising Star awards.

The awards will be presented in November at the sixth annual Leading the Way, the Women’s Resource Center’s women’s leadership awards event.

Last year’s Founders’ Award winner was Lori Seller, entrepreneur of HUD-designated woman-owned janitorial company Seiler Services Inc. The Rising Star Award went to the Rev. Lindsay Conrad, former associate pastor at Burlington’s First Presbyterian Church.

Each nomination must include a well-written letter detailing why the nominee meets qualifications, a résumé and a nomination form.

Nominators’ names won’t be publicized. Complete criteria and submission information is available at www.wrcac.org.

The Founders’ Award is for a woman who demonstrates the characteristics of the WRC’s founding members, contributing in philanthropy, community development and mentoring.

The Rising Star Award is for the most deserving nominee younger than 40.

Leading the Way takes place at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at the First Presbyterian Church, 508 W. Davis St., Burlington.

Individual tickets for Leading the Way are $55. Tables for eight can be purchased for $400.

For sponsorship opportunities and to RSVP, contact the WRC at swatson@wrcac.org or 336-227-6900.