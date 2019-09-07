Hurricane devastation, mass shootings, tragic accidents, immigration crises, children separated from their parents, a broken political system, conflict within churches, families, and friend groups. Cancer diagnoses, difficult days that have no real origin. These are but a few of the recent horrors of our world. Somedays it seems to me that life is an endless series of crises, especially as a minister. Others’ difficult days become mine to support, to lend my prayers, ears, heart, and arms.

One of the refrains I hear in the midst of painful life events is the question: Where is God in the midst of this? It is a very good question. I even ask it myself, with a person in the midst of crisis. Where do you see God in this moment? I do not have in mind a “right” answer that I want them to remember. I am asking because I want to know, because in truth I want them to ask, seek, and find.

It is easy, in the midst of hardship, to forget God. That is why I am always glad to hear someone ask, “Where is God?” Sometimes the question means “I cannot see God right now,” and sometimes it is a cry for God to be present. Sometimes it is an angry blame against a God who is reported to be in charge but notoriously distant when trouble befalls. All of these are worthy cries at a moment like this.

Those who prayed what we now call the Psalms, understood that to ask a question of God was an act of faith. “Oh God, My God, where are you?” or “why have you forsaken me?” was not simply a phrase to utter when things got difficult. Those who prayed understood that to utter God’s name was to introduce God into that moment of joy or pain. To call upon God was to invite God into the conversation, into the tears, sorrow, worry, and devastation of any given time. To use the name of God was to summon the Holy One into the room, into the moment of concern, crisis, or suffering. To ask the question was to answer the question. Where is God? God is here.

There are those who answer the question other ways. God is in control. God makes the wind and waves high and causes the rain to fall, determines the moment of death, chooses leaders, and hands out illness. These ways of understanding the nature of God are one way of explaining life.

On the other hand, when I hear the question “where is God” in a moment of sorrow, pain, suffering, agony, and devastation, there is another answer. God is with the sorrowing. God is the first to weep, compassionately joining with those in harm’s way. God walks silently with the lonely, poor, struggling. God holds those who are falling apart, breaking with our hearts, agonizing with us as the natural world cries out in defiance and pain, tenderly grasping the hands and hearts of those who delicately balance between death and life.

It is right to ask “Where is God?” at moments like these. Asking the question turns our attention to God, brings our eyes and hearts to focus, even bringing God into, our moments of challenge. “Where is God?” brings God to us in new ways, joining us. “Where is God?” also brings us to the questions: What is God doing? How can we do it with God? Holy compassion invites us to walk with those who suffer.

The God of the cross joins us in our suffering and does not remain aloof to the horrors of the world. It gives us responsibility to join God in the healing of the earth, of human relationship, of injustice and human agony. It invites us into the solution, rather than waiting for God to solve our problems. Where is God? What will we do with the hands and hearts that show the love and mercy of God?

Dr. Jan Fuller is chaplain at Elon University. Contact her at jfuller3@elon.edu.