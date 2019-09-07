Q: I bought almost $400 worth of food from a restaurant. They charged me $31 in tax. I’m confused. I don’t know much about taxes. Is that right? What is the tax rate for prepared food? — J.L., Hope Mills

A: The charge received from the restaurant sounds correct. According to the North Carolina Department of Revenue, a 1% tax is applicable to all prepared food and beverages sold at retail for consumption, on or off the premises, and applies to any retailer with sales in Cumberland County subject to sales tax imposed by the State of North Carolina under N.C.G.S. 105-164.4(a). This tax is in addition to the combined state and local sales tax collected and remitted to the North Carolina Department of Revenue, currently 7% in Cumberland County.

According to NCDOR, prepared food and beverage is defined as any food or beverage that has been altered by preparing, combining, dividing, heating or serving in order to make the food or beverage available for immediate consumption.

In accordance with the NCDOR regulations, a customer is charged the prepared food and beverage tax as part of their total sale. The business collects the tax and holds it as a trustee for the county, then remits to the county monthly on or before the 25th day of the month following the month in which the tax accrues, to the office of the tax collector at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

— Genevieve Story

