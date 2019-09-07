Sometime, possibly within the next few weeks, we will have another mass shooting. They are occurring with terrible regularity. Doing something, anything, under the banner of “gun control” will occupy the news and discussion in the houses of Congress briefly. What to do, what to do? Any bill presented to the president must pass National Rifle Association scrutiny, and he has indicated clearly that he finds NRA chief Wayne LaPierre’s warnings irresistible.

So the solution to be settled on will be the much debated “background checks.” Exactly what in an applicant’s background is a disqualifier has yet to be even brought up for detailed discussion in legislative circles and not in formal committee debate. Would a reputation of erratic behavior, domestic arguments, excessive driving infractions, controlled substance abuse, bankruptcy, or simply owning a large number of sporting arms all or any be disqualifiers? Would Donald Trump, a civilian, be able to pass a background screening? Maybe not. Lawyers will be busy as these situations are adjudicated.

So in spite of objections within Senate leadership and the executive, the pressure to do something may produce a background check bill. Okay, now we have done what should have been done years ago. The problem is a well-heeled applicant who is denied a permit will bring the matter into a court of appropriate jurisdiction and the background checks solution will not be effective for years and only after the U.S. Supreme Court has tested the matter against the Second Amendment and rendered a logical and sane decision.

David G. Wilson, Fayetteville