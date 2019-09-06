As Hurricane Dorian sweeps northward, locals work to open businesses and return to day-to-day beach life.

2:30 p.m. update: Neighbors help each other get back to normal

CAROLINA BEACH -- Friday morning on Pleasure Island local business owners were working to open their doors once again after the threat of Hurricane Dorian had them boarding up windows and adding sandbags earlier this week.

At the Carolina Beach boardwalk, Jerry Hebert, owner of Buzz’s Roost, was helping Dava Villapiano, of the Silver Dollar, take down boards and cart them away. The two businesses are located just around the corner from each other off N. Carolina Beach Ave.

“It’s neighbor helping neighbor,” he said. “That’s how it is here.”

“You’re open for business,” Hebert said to Villapiano.

“You’re the bomb,” she replied.

Villapiano was watching Hurricane Dorian throughout the night via cameras at the Silver Dollar.

“We had much more damage last year,” she said, referring to Hurricane Florence’s landfall in the Cape Fear region last September.

Elsewhere in the beach town, similar interactions were happening.

Carolina Beach Mayor Joe Benson was helping locals find out when power would be restored, and coordinating efforts in the meantime, such helping move perishable goods from one restaurant to the walk-in cooler at The Fat Pelican on S. Lake Park Blvd. until all could be returned to normal.

“It’s how this town works,” Benson said. “We all know each other and will do what we can to help.”

-- Allison Ballard

11:30 a.m. update: Wilmington to restart trash pickup, Wave Transit resumes service

WILMINGTON -- With officials finding damage from Hurricane Dorian to be thankfully light, many public services were slowly being brought back online Friday.

In Wilmington, city officials announced that regular Friday trash pickup would restart before lunch, but only for trash and recycling goods. New Hanover County also announced that the county landfill would reopen at noon and operate extended hours on Saturday.

Wave Transit also announced it would restart bus service Friday morning. But the UNCW Seahawk Shuttle service would remain suspended until Monday, when the school would restart classes.

As of 11 a.m., Duke Energy was reporting 12,000 customers without power in New Hanover County.

-- Gareth McGrath

Join Our Facebook Group: Join other readers in helping the community know about supplies, closures, damage as Hurricane Dorian approaches

8 a.m. update: Snow's Cut Bridge reopens

CAROLINA BEACH -- Snow's Cut Bridge has been reopened to the public.

The bridge closed at 7 p.m. Thursday when officials said sustained winds had reached 45 mph. At the same time, the town will lift its curfew as well.

The town was evacuated ahead of Dorian arrival, following Gov. Roy Cooper's mandatory evacuation for the barrier islands along the coast.

-- Hunter Ingram

12:15 a.m. update: Beach towns eye high tide/Dorian combo

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH -- Officials in Wrightsville Beach are watching and waiting for the next high tide. During Thursday afternoon’s high tide at around 1 p.m., there was only minor flooding on some roads, said police chief Dan House.

“Our vehicles were easily able to get through,” he said.

But that was before Hurricane Dorian had arrived to the area in full force. The next high tide is 1:30 a.m., when Hurricane Dorian will still be spinning off the North Carolina coast.

“We could see some significant damage from that,” House said on Thursday afternoon.

Wrightsville Beach isn’t alone in this worry.

“It could affect all of our coastal communities,” said New Hanover County spokeswoman Jessica Loeper​.

Steven Still, the county's emergency management director, said that we won’t be able to tell the extent of damage until assessments are made on Friday.

“We expect to see some loss of dunes and sand,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that we’re seeing the high tide right at the closest approach to Hurricane Dorian.”

-- Allison Ballard

