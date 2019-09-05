Cheers to all blood donors who supported and helped achieve another successful goal at the Beaver Dam Fire Department on Aug. 20.

Forty-six donors signed in, yielding a total of 40 units of blood. These units may have helped save up to 120 lives.

Many thanks to the Cape Fear Valley Blood Vessel staff and to the Beaver Dam Ladies Auxiliary members for their outstanding efforts in making this blood drive productive for Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Much appreciation is extended to vendors providing the door prizes who were Giorgio's in Elizabethtown, Salem Pizza in Salemburg, Ribeyes in Clinton, and Railroad Steet Steakhouse in Roseboro. Food Lion in Stedman donated hamburger to make hot dog chili, and McDonald's provided Extra Value Meals coupons for each registering donor. We can't thank each of these enough.

We invite you to join us on Oct. 29 at our next blood drive and participate in this act of care and concern for others.

Virginia Bullard, chair, Beaver Dam Ladies Auxiliary Blood Drive