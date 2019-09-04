Q. In reference to your Aug. 24 Live Wire, it says medicines can be flushed down the toilet. I've read that this is dangerous because it can get in our drinking water. Can you check this out? —P.S.

A. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the best way to dispose of most types of old, unused, unwanted, or expired medicines (both prescription and over the counter) is to drop off the medicine at a drug take back site, location or program. But the FDA also recommends on its website that if an individual is unable to get to a drug take-back location promptly, or there isn't one nearby, and the medicine is on the FDA “flush list,” the best option is to flush the medicine down the toilet. The FDA flush list can be accessed by visiting https://www.fda.gov/drugs/ensuring-safe-use-medicine/safe-disposal-medicines. If medicine is not on the flush list, the FDA advises that you follow instructions to discard the medicine in the trash at home. These instructions can be found by visiting the FDA website.

Despite the FDA’s claim, studies have shown that when unused drugs are thrown in the trash or flushed down the toilet they can end up in the water supply. A representative from the Cumberland County Public Health Department stated that to minimize environmental impact, drop boxes for old or unused medicines are the suggested primary resource for disposal and are the key to keeping pharmaceutical contaminants out of our drinking water. According to the website Nation of Change, even in treated wastewater outfalls, traces of prescription medication can be found in the water miles away. Improper disposal of medications, including municipal solid waste landfill contamination, can spell disaster for public and environmental health.

—Genevieve Story

